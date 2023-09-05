Top 30 Lord of the Rings-inspired fantasy football names to try out

The Lord of the Rings is an acclaimed movie franchise series directed by Peter Jackson and based on a book by the same name written by J. R. R. Tolkien. The Lord of the Rings has developed a fabulous following over the years, and rightly so.

It's widely regarded as one of the most influential and iconic film series ever made. While the last movie premiered on Dec. 1, 2003, the franchise series has only become more famous.

L.O.R. has received numerous accolades, including but not limited to 17 Oscar awards out of 30 nominations. After amassing $2.991 billion in worldwide receipts, it's also a financial marvel.

The movie franchise has stood the test of time, as it still gets played in cinemas, even though the last iteration was released nearly two decades ago.

Best Lord of the Rings-inspired football team names

As you would expect, several fantasy football enthusiasts love L.O.R. It's only natural, as Lord of the Rings transcends generations. There's a certain ring to a L.O.R-inspired football team name.

Hence, you are in the right place if you're looking for the perfect L.O.R.-inspired football team name.

Here's a list of 30 L.O.R-inspired football team names for 2023, artfully curated from "Bourbon Master," "Friends Group Name," and yours truly:

All the Good Trivia Names Aragorn Bills Baggins Children of Iluvatar Drinking is a Nasty Hobbit of Mine Elven End Zone Emissaries Ents of the End Zone Gandalf for One Gandalf’s Gridiron Wizards Gollum’s Goal-Line Guardians Hobbiton Huddle Heroes Long Strider Mordor Maulers My Pressscott One Championship Ring to Bind Them One Team to Rule Them All Oppa Gandalf Style Philadelphia Smeagols Philip Brandywine River Pippin Ain’t Easy Ring-Bearer Rushers Rohan Riders of the End Zone Sauron Must Die Sauron’s Scoring Sorcery Shire’s Touchdown Shapers That Quarterback Sure Can Frodo The Last Alliance of Geeks and Men The Sons of Fëanor The White Council Tom BomBrady You Have My Sword, And My Bow, And My Axe

