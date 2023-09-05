NFL
  • Top 30 Lord of the Rings-inspired fantasy football names to try out

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Sep 05, 2023 19:29 GMT
The Lord of the Rings is an acclaimed movie franchise series directed by Peter Jackson and based on a book by the same name written by J. R. R. Tolkien. The Lord of the Rings has developed a fabulous following over the years, and rightly so.

It's widely regarded as one of the most influential and iconic film series ever made. While the last movie premiered on Dec. 1, 2003, the franchise series has only become more famous.

L.O.R. has received numerous accolades, including but not limited to 17 Oscar awards out of 30 nominations. After amassing $2.991 billion in worldwide receipts, it's also a financial marvel.

The movie franchise has stood the test of time, as it still gets played in cinemas, even though the last iteration was released nearly two decades ago.

Best Lord of the Rings-inspired football team names

As you would expect, several fantasy football enthusiasts love L.O.R. It's only natural, as Lord of the Rings transcends generations. There's a certain ring to a L.O.R-inspired football team name.

Hence, you are in the right place if you're looking for the perfect L.O.R.-inspired football team name.

Here's a list of 30 L.O.R-inspired football team names for 2023, artfully curated from "Bourbon Master," "Friends Group Name," and yours truly:

  1. All the Good Trivia Names Aragorn
  2. Bills Baggins
  3. Children of Iluvatar
  4. Drinking is a Nasty Hobbit of Mine
  5. Elven End Zone Emissaries
  6. Ents of the End Zone
  7. Gandalf for One
  8. Gandalf’s Gridiron Wizards
  9. Gollum’s Goal-Line Guardians
  10. Hobbiton Huddle Heroes
  11. Long Strider
  12. Mordor Maulers
  13. My Pressscott
  14. One Championship Ring to Bind Them
  15. One Team to Rule Them All
  16. Oppa Gandalf Style
  17. Philadelphia Smeagols
  18. Philip Brandywine River
  19. Pippin Ain’t Easy
  20. Ring-Bearer Rushers
  21. Rohan Riders of the End Zone
  22. Sauron Must Die
  23. Sauron’s Scoring Sorcery
  24. Shire’s Touchdown Shapers
  25. That Quarterback Sure Can Frodo
  26. The Last Alliance of Geeks and Men
  27. The Sons of Fëanor
  28. The White Council
  29. Tom BomBrady
  30. You Have My Sword, And My Bow, And My Axe

