LOOK: Topless Tom Brady working out on a yacht just hours after ice-cream date with wife Gisele Bundchen

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is enjoying his offseason vacation in Italy. The 44-year-old, along with his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen and their kids, was spotted roaming the streets of Portofino, Italy.

But it's not all rest and relaxation for the NFL star. Just hours after being pictured enjoying gelato with his wife, he was seen working out topless on a yacht.

As reported by TMZ, the quarterback was photographed doing some cardio in the Mediterranean summer, donning boxing gloves for a sparring session with his son before finishing a workout on a bike.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has the offseason in his mind as he prepares for his 23rd season in the NFL. Brady showed off his muscular physique in white swim shorts before diving into the ocean.

TMZ @TMZ Tom Brady is clearly prepping for his NFL season while on vacation in Italy -- hitting workouts on a yacht with no shirt on. tmz.com/2022/06/30/tom… Tom Brady is clearly prepping for his NFL season while on vacation in Italy -- hitting workouts on a yacht with no shirt on. tmz.com/2022/06/30/tom…

Earlier, he was pictured sharing ice cream with his wife in Portofino. The former New England Patriots star even spent time clicking pictures with his fans.

Tom Brady to come back for yet another chapter in the NFL

Tom Brady has already established himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. He left the Patriots in 2020 with six Super Bowl rings. He then led the Buccaneers to Super Bowl glory in his debut season.

At the end of the 2021 season, after the Buccaneers lost in the playoffs to eventual champions Los Angeles Rams, he announced his retirement from the game. His primary reason was the desire to spend time with his family.

However, within 40 days, Brady decided to come out of retirement and join the Buccaneers for his third season. Earlier this month, he explained his sudden decision to unretire. As quoted by ESPN, he said:

"At this stage, it's like 55 percent yes and 45 percent no. It's not 100-0. That's just the reality. It's not that I'm not 100 percent committed, it's just as soon as I make the commitment to do it, it's like, 'Ugh. All right, here we go.'"

He added:

"It's like running a marathon. You can't decide two weeks before the marathon, 'Hey, I'm going to start running.' We got right to free agency and I felt some pressure to do it and talked to the team and organization, and it all worked out."

Brady is under contract with the Buccaneers through the 2022 NFL season. After the season, if he still decides to continue playing, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

The Buccaneers will start their training camp in late July. With the legendary quarterback calling the offense, Tampa Bay will again enter the season as favorites to win the Lombardi Trophy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far