"Toss those cheerleaders in there too": Vikings fans react as Justin Jefferson set to return to practice ahead of Titans game

NFL fan base lit up social media Monday after coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed wide receiver Justin Jefferson would step back on the practice field this week.
The announcement shifted attention from the training room to the team’s preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans.
The Vikings’ official in X post drew reactions.
“Toss those cheerleaders in there too,” one user wrote.
“Thank heavens,” another user wrote.
“DEMON IS BACK,” another added.
More reactions poured in.
“Huge for JJ McCarthy,” one user wrote.
“Definitely, hopefully,” another user wrote.
"Love to hear it," another added.
Justin Jefferson has been out since late July with a hamstring issue, the same type of injury that cost him significant time in 2023.
"Just having a little bit of tightness," Jefferson said in July.
"With the past recent injuries and the stuff that I had gone through before, just taking precautions and understanding"
Kevin O’Connell said the plan is to integrate Justin Jefferson gradually into full-speed reps.
"You'll see him," O'Connell said on Monday.
"He will begin to take part in practice. It'll be kind of a ramp up. You'll see him take part in bits and pieces of it here. But he will officially be back to work and be ramping up from here."
Coaches and trainers want him at full strength when the Vikings open the season Sept. 8 in Chicago.
JJ McCarthy gets crucial practice time with Justin Jefferson ahead of NFL debut
Justin Jefferson’s return allows Minnesota’s JJ McCarthy to build chemistry before Week 1. McCarthy, the former Michigan standout, becomes the sixth passer to throw to Jefferson since 2020.
The QB inherits an offense missing Jordan Addison, who will sit out the first three games due to suspension. This leaves Jefferson as the centerpiece alongside Jalen Nailor, T.J. Hockenson and veteran back Aaron Jones.
Despite injury interruptions, Jefferson has delivered historic production since entering the league. He has topped 1,000 yards every year of his career, reached double-digit touchdowns last fall and owns two first-team All-Pro selections.
Whether Jefferson takes a snap in the preseason finale remains uncertain but for Vikings fans, the bigger picture is clear. Their top playmaker is trending toward Week 1 readiness.
