Travis Kelce admits being 'terrified' of making dad Ed listen to fiancée Taylor Swift's new album

By Shanu Singh
Published Oct 09, 2025 19:52 GMT
Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, have been enjoying listening to Taylor Swift's latest album, "The Life of a Showgirl." However, the Chiefs tight end is skeptical about making their father, Ed, listen to it. Travis recently admitted to being "terrified" of Ed listening to the song "Wood" for its exotic lyrics inspired by his bedroom stories.

Jason asked Travis on Wednesday if he has talked to their father about listening to Swift's album. After he refused, the ex-Eagles center suggested that they should record Ed's reaction to "Wood."

"I don't know, I'm terrible," Travis said, via the "New Heights" podcast.

youtube-cover
The response made Jason burst into laughter. He told Travis how he would invite Ed regardless and make him listen to the song, solely for his reaction.

"Oh my god, I would love (it)," Jason said (18:32). "I'm going to do it regardless. Even if we don't put it on camera, I'm just going to do it."

Travis Kelce praised Taylor Swift for hard work behind producing latest album

Travis Kelce opened up about Taylor Swift's hard work behind producing her latest album. He revealed how the pop star was in Europe last year, performing during her Eras Tour, when she first started working on it.

"Her finally getting that 12th song, and being like, 'I think it's done,'" Kelce said on Wednesday, via the "New Heights" podcast. "And then from that point on, it's like, her and her label are just working their a** off to make this one of the biggest releases of all time. And I'm just happy as hell for it, because she's happy with it."
A day after Travis shared his feelings about Swift's album, his sister-in-law, and Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, dropped an honest review of the song "Wood." She shared a hilarious statement during Thursday's episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast.

Before Kylie's review, Swift discussed her struggles with keeping private things about her relationship hidden from the public.

