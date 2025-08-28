"Travis Kelce is benefiting more marrying Taylor Swift": Fans pick sides as Kayla Nicole gets pulled into buzz around power couple's engagement

Travis Kelce announced his engagement to Taylor Swift in a joint Instagram post on August 26, which drew over 23 million likes. However, the news also reignited fan chatter about Kelce’s past relationship with Kayla Nicole.
In response to the engagement post, fans argued that Kelce gains the most from the high-profile union with Swift rather than with Nicole.
“He’s benefiting more marrying her unfortunately and that’s one of the reasons…but fortunate for him she’s a multi billionaire,” one fan wrote over Kelce-Swift engagement.
Others drew comparisons between Nicole and Swift’s own past relationships.
"And it happened to Taylor, too. Her and Kayla made the same nistake but with different men. She was with her ex before Travis for six years and publicly noted she wasted too much of her youth on that man who refused to commit to her. A leason for us all," wrote one fan.
“Kayla was the person who build her man for another woman, and I hope she also have a wonderful relationship now,” one post read.
Another X user criticized, asking, “Why is Kayla’s name even being mentioned? ‘Those’ people literally just started leaving her alone.”
One X user wrote, "Gonna go see who’s the other Kayla Nicole but ik you not talkin bout the one I’m thinking about."
"I mean…going from Kayla Nicole to the biggest pop star in the world will make you wanna be married yesterday." commented another.
Kelce dated Nicole, a sports broadcaster and influencer, for nearly five years before ending their relationship in 2022.
Selena Gomez and Brittany Mahomes react to Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's engagement
Selena Gomez shared an Instagram story for her best friend Taylor Swift on her engagement to Travis Kelce.
“When bestie gets engaged,” Gomez wrote.
Patrick Mahomes's wife, Brittany, also shared her enthusiasm, writing,
"Two of the most genuine people meet and fall in love. I'm just so happy for these two."
Kelce and Swift started dating in 2023, and the "Love Story" singer has been to several Chiefs matches at the Arrowhead Stadium and on road games. Seeing Swift cheer for her fiancé as Kelce probably dons the Chiefs jersey for one final season will be exciting.
