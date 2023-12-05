Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce nearly became part of the New York Mets ownership group, it would seem.

The Mets were sold to billionaire Steven Cohen for $2.4 billion in 2020 after several people were interested in buying the team. MLB owners passed the vote 26-4 back in October 2020, making it the most expensive MLB franchise ever sold.

One group that was interested in buying the Mets was the consortium led by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. According to a new report, Kelce was also part of that ownership group.

“When it came to Alpine, we looked at sports teams for the past five years. It started with the Mets, which didn’t work out, then we moved to the Indians, that didn’t work out, Columbus Crew didn’t work out," Andre Eanes, Chief Business Officer of the A&A Management Group said.

"Not to get into all the details that it didn’t work out [with the Mets] but it was just a group that he wanted to invest in that didn’t win the bid. It also was a matter of [the fact that] he wanted to be involved in a team that he can be a part of and help grow and help expand, and not just be a name on the table.”

Although Kelce was part of the group that wanted to purchase the New York Mets, it's uncertain how much money he would be providing, or what percentage of the team he would own.

Exploring Travis Kelce's high-profile investments and endorsements

Travis Kelce has been involved in several high-profile investments, but the New York Mets would have been the biggest.

Kelce recently invested in Alpine F1 which is the first pro sports investment he has, as he did the deal with Patrick Mahomes.

“I am thrilled to lead an investor group and join forces with Patrick and the team at Otro Capital on this exciting venture with Alpine F1. Our shared passion for excellence and innovation forms the cornerstone of this partnership," Kelce said in the announcement.

"It’s about being able to contribute to a sport that demands precision, teamwork, and relentless pursuit of success. I am looking forward to this new chapter and can’t wait to see what we achieve together.”

He has also inked deals with brands like Bud Light, Nike, State Farm, and Pfizer among others. Kelce has also appeared in Campbell Soup's commercials.

Kelce's net worth is reported to be $30 million, but it could've been higher if he didn't take a team-friendly deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am," Kelce told reporters.

"You see how much more money you could be making and, yeah, it hits you in the gut a little bit. It makes you think you're being taken advantage of. I don't know if I really pressed the gas if I would get what I'm quote-unquote worth...But I enjoy coming to that building every single day."

Kelce has made just over $77 million throughout his career in the NFL.