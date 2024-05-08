Travis Kelce goes Hollywood, starring in Ryan Murphy‘s FX horror series ‘Grotesquerie’: "Stepping into new territory"

Travis Kelce continues to add to his immense clout. At 34, the Kansas City Chief is already one of the greatest tight ends of all time, winning three Super Bowl titles, among other accolades. He has also become one of the most prominent names in pop culture, thanks to his highly publicized relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift.

He already has some projects in Hollywood on the docket, the latest being the FX horror series Grotesquerie, to be written and directed by Ryan Murphy. On Tuesday, actress Niecy Nash-Betts posted an Instagram video of herself revealing Kelce as a cast member:

"Stepping into new territory"

Besides those two, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville will also star in the series. Other than a fall premiere, no other relevant details have been revealed, though this teaser did come out in February 2024, featuring Nash-Betts speaking over what appears to be a telephone:

Travis Kelce’s other Hollywood endeavors, explained

Travis Kelce had already gained a cult following in Los Angeles with his own reality series Catching Kelce, but he did not truly break out until his Saturday Night Live hosting gig in March 2023. Shortly after that, he joined Creative Artists Agency to handle his off-field endeavors.

And since then, his opportunities have expanded to include film. In February, shortly after he won Super Bowl LVIII, he was announced as one of the co-producers of the dramedy My Dead Friend Zoe, the first film produced under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. He will also be co-producing King Pleasure, a biopic on the life of Neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Back on TV, Kelce is also currently hosting Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity, a reboot/spin-off of the hot Fox series Are You Smarter Than a 5th-Grader? currently airing on Amazon Prime.

