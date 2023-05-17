LeBron James finds himself in yet another Conference finals and just one round away from competing for another NBA Championship. His Los Angeles Lakers are facing off against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. The winner will take on either the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat from the Eastern Conference finals.

NFL superstars Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are admittedly big fans of the NBA and were recently seen attending a Philadelphia 76ers game during the NBA playoffs. They recently gave their predictions for this year's NBA Finals during an episode of their New Heights podcast.

Here's what Jason Kelce predicted will happen this year:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm going Lakers. It's been as wide open as it's ever been, there's no frontrunner. I think it should be LA. I think LeBron's going to get there again and he's going to win it again."

Travis Kelce also chimed in on the subject:

"I think it's going to be the Lakers. I do think it's going to be the Lakers. I think it's a rematch of the bubble. I think it's the Lakers, Miami."

The "bubble" that Travis Kelce mentioned is a reference to the 2020 NBA season that was modified due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The season and playoffs were concluded in a quarantined setting with no fans. LeBron James helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship that year, defeating Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. Travis Kelce believes a rematch is on the way in 2023.

LeBron James will have serious work to do if he wants to return to the finals again this year. The Denver Nuggets have consistently been one of the best teams all year long, led by two-time defending NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. The Lakers will also have to come back from a deficit if they want to advance after the Nuggets came away with a victory in Game 1.

How many times has LeBron James been in the NBA Finals?

LeBron James

LeBron James has appeared in the NBA Finals ten times during his legendary career. Six of the ten appearances occurred as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He added three with the Miami Heat and one with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James won the NBA Championship four times in his ten appearances. The first two came with the Heat in back-to-back seasons, while he later added one each with the Cavaliers and the Lakers.

Poll : 0 votes