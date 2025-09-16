"Travis Kelce is killing the Chiefs": NFL insider serves harsh reality check on 35 y/o TE's diminished returns after disasterclass vs. Eagles 

NFL insider Trey Wingo believes that Travis Kelce is past his prime. The Kansas City Chiefs star decided to return for another season after an underwhelming 2024 campaign, where he just had 823 yards and three TDs receiving during the regular season.In a video he shared on social media, Wingo stated that Travis Kelce is the reason why the Chiefs are struggling on offense. He then provided his reasoning by dissecting the 35-year-old TE's plays during the first two games of this season.&quot;Here's a hard truth that a lot of Chiefs fans probably don't want to hear,&quot; Wingo said. &quot;Is that their tight end Travis Kelce is killing the Chiefs right now. You go back and look at that Week 1 loss in Brazil. He had a touchdown in his hands late in that game, dropped it.&quot;&quot;It was in his hands, dropped it. In the first series of that game against the Chargers, he was the one that took out Xavier Worthy and on his own podcast, ... he took credit for it said, that's my fault. I didn't do what I was supposed to on that play. Worthy didn't play today and that was a huge part of why the Chiefs offense struggled significantly.&quot;&quot;And then today, it would have been a tough catch, I understand that. They had a play at the goal line that would've given them a lead. And what happened? Hit him off the hands, bounced off his hands, and went into the Eagles defenders hands and thatwas an interception.The Chiefs are currently 0-2 after their Week 2 loss to the Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium. On Sunday night, Travis Kelce only had four receptions for 61 yards and no touchdowns.Andy Reid's team found themselves on the scoreboard thanks to two total touchdowns by Patrick Mahomes and a field goal by Harrison Butker. However, despite this, they suffered a 17-20 loss at home.Skip Bayless blames Travis Kelce for Chiefs' Week 2 loss to the EaglesSkip Bayless did not mince his words when criticizing Travis Kelce's performance at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.In a clip he shared on social media, he focused on the fourth-quarter play where Kelce failed to make a catch that resulted in an interception. Bayless stated that the TE was the reason why they lost the game at Arrowhead Stadium.He also took a shot at his relationship with Taylor Swift, stating that this high-profile romance has made him &quot;uncriticizable.&quot;&quot;Tom Brady wouldn't say it on Fox telecast, but I'm going to say it right here, right now,&quot; Bayless said. &quot;Travis Kelce dropped that game at Arrowhead.&quot;&quot;He's now, I guess, uncrticizable, because he has become the biggest TV draw in the National Football League. But because he is now Mr. Taylor Swift, I guess he's now beyond any kind of negativitiy from the broadcast, from the media. But not from me, he dropped that game at the goal line.&quot;The Chiefs next take on the Giants on Sept. 21. Can Andy Reid's team secure their first win of the season in Week 3?