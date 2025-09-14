"Mr. Swifty has to come to play": Gilbert Arenas puts Travis Kelce on notice with Taylor Swift reference after horrible showing

Gilbert Arenas put Travis Kelce on notice after the Kansas City Chiefs lost their season opener 27-21 against the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paolo, Brazil. On Saturday, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas called out Kelce for his poor performance in the season opener. He shared a video on his Threads account where he trolled the Chiefs' tight end, urging him to bounce back from the slump.&quot;Mahomes top two receivers are still on vacation. That means its Mr. Swifty that has to come to play today,&quot; Arenas said. &quot;Like his fiancée once said, 'You know how much I hate that everybody just expects me to bounce back, just like that'. Oh yeah, bounce back from that horrible non-existing performance that you did in Brazil.&quot; Post by post View on ThreadsWhile the Chiefs' loss in the season opener was a shocking outcome for many, the highlight from the game included Travis Kelce getting slapped in the face. Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart slapped the tight end on his facemask.The Chargers were given a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty. The Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.Gilbert Arenas defends Jalen Hurts with unique Kawhi Leonard comparisonFootball season is back, and former NBA player turned podcaster, Gilbert Arenas, has been discussing the sport on many media shows. During his appearance as a guest on &quot;Underdogs' 'The Arena' show,&quot; the former NBA player defended Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts.Hurts has often been neglected by the community in elite quarterback conversations. However, Arenas made a unique comparison between Hurts and Kawhi Leonard to justify the Eagles' star QB's place among the NFL's most elite.&quot;I mean, when you're talking about Mr. Win win no matter what, that is the definition of elite. I mean, he's won at every level,&quot; Arenas said. &quot;He does just enough. If you need him to be Magic Johnson because Kareem is out and he needs to go win Finals MVP, he's gonna do that. Other than that, he's just gonna be Magic. He's gonna be Kawhi. He's going to do what it takes to win the game. That's who he is.&quot;Gilbert Arenas' comments came in support of Cody Kessler's statement. The former Browns star argued that Hurts was an elite quarterback for the Eagles.