  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Mr. Swifty has to come to play": Gilbert Arenas puts Travis Kelce on notice with Taylor Swift reference after horrible showing

"Mr. Swifty has to come to play": Gilbert Arenas puts Travis Kelce on notice with Taylor Swift reference after horrible showing

By Avi Shravan
Published Sep 14, 2025 14:12 GMT
Gilbert Arenas puts Travis Kelce on notice with Taylor Swift reference after horrible showing
Gilbert Arenas puts Travis Kelce on notice with Taylor Swift reference after horrible showing. (Image Source: Imagn)

Gilbert Arenas put Travis Kelce on notice after the Kansas City Chiefs lost their season opener 27-21 against the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paolo, Brazil. On Saturday, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas called out Kelce for his poor performance in the season opener.

Ad

He shared a video on his Threads account where he trolled the Chiefs' tight end, urging him to bounce back from the slump.

"Mahomes top two receivers are still on vacation. That means its Mr. Swifty that has to come to play today," Arenas said. "Like his fiancée once said, 'You know how much I hate that everybody just expects me to bounce back, just like that'. Oh yeah, bounce back from that horrible non-existing performance that you did in Brazil."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While the Chiefs' loss in the season opener was a shocking outcome for many, the highlight from the game included Travis Kelce getting slapped in the face. Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart slapped the tight end on his facemask.

The Chargers were given a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty. The Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Gilbert Arenas defends Jalen Hurts with unique Kawhi Leonard comparison

Football season is back, and former NBA player turned podcaster, Gilbert Arenas, has been discussing the sport on many media shows. During his appearance as a guest on "Underdogs' 'The Arena' show," the former NBA player defended Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts.

Ad

Hurts has often been neglected by the community in elite quarterback conversations. However, Arenas made a unique comparison between Hurts and Kawhi Leonard to justify the Eagles' star QB's place among the NFL's most elite.

"I mean, when you're talking about Mr. Win win no matter what, that is the definition of elite. I mean, he's won at every level," Arenas said. "He does just enough. If you need him to be Magic Johnson because Kareem is out and he needs to go win Finals MVP, he's gonna do that. Other than that, he's just gonna be Magic. He's gonna be Kawhi. He's going to do what it takes to win the game. That's who he is."

Gilbert Arenas' comments came in support of Cody Kessler's statement. The former Browns star argued that Hurts was an elite quarterback for the Eagles.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications