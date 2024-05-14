  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce and Lando Norris exchange numbers, as F1 star eyes Taylor Swift concert tickets

By Bethany Cohen
Modified May 14, 2024 18:51 GMT
Lando Norris spoke about his recent meet up with Travis Kelce and possibly getting Taylor Swift tickets.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce attended the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix earlier this month. After the race, the Super Bowl-winning tight end met up with the winner of the Miami Grand Prix, Lando Norris.

Both met at an after-party hosted at Carbone Beach in South Beach. In an interview on BBC Radio 1 "Breakfast with Greg James," Norris spoke about his conversation with the tight end and how the two athletes exchanged phone numbers.

Norris spoke highly of Kelce and how he is interested in attending a Kansas City Chiefs game in the future:

"One of my friends introduced me to him," said Norris. "And he was an awesome guy. About double my height so looking straight up. But he was a legend. He was very sweet and, yeah, we exchanged numbers and hopefully I can get to a game one day ... or a Taylor Swift concert.
"I'm not just going to use him. I've got to warm up to it a little bit. 'Do you want to come to a couple of grands prix? Oh and by the way, my sister's...and I need to go with my sister'... That kind of thing."

Norris joked that he would try and use his newfound friendship with Travis Kelce as a way to get tickets to Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour." The Miami GP winner also joked that he would use his sisters as an excuse to get tickets to the concert.

Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift's Paris concert with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper

Travis Kelce continued to show his support for Taylor Swift and "The Eras Tour" as it embarked on the European leg. Kelce attended the fourth sold-out show in Paris, France; however, he wasn't alone.

Video of Kelce in a box alongside model Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend, actor Bradley Cooper. The three were singing and dancing throughout the night, as seen in a video from a fan in attendance.

Travis Kelce's trip to Paris is just the latest, as the couple strives to always show and support each other in their careers. Taylor Swift attended 13 NFL games throughout the 2023–24 NFL season as the Kansas City Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl title.

