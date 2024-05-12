  • home icon
WATCH: Travis Kelce arrives in Paris for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show, attends concert with Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper

By Devika Pawar
Modified May 12, 2024 18:39 GMT
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens
SPOTTED: Travis Kelce arrives in Paris for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show

Travis Kelce has arrived in Paris. This time, for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows.

Dating for nearly a year, Kelce and Swift have made sure to support each other. Swift has attended multiple NFL games for the Kansas City Chiefs, while Travis Kelce has traveled across seas for her concerts.

Currently enjoying his offseason, Kelce has been making multiple appearances with Swift.

According to multiple images shared online, the Chiefs tight end is currently in Paris.

Wearing a white t-shirt and light grey sweatpants, Kelce smiled into the camera and greeted fans as they clicked his photo. Swift, of course, was not with him.

However, fans quickly spotted Kelce while at the Swift concert. Wearing a cap and a cardigan, Kelce was one of the attendees at the Eras Tour's night four in Paris.

Furthermore, he was in the stands with Swift's friend and model, Gigi Hadid, and actor Bradley Cooper.

This was also the Eras Tour's 87th show.

As per a report by the US Sun, Kelce splurged $17,000 on gifts for the Blank Space singer. This included a 2.55 Chanel handbag worth $12,000 and Chanel sunglasses worth $1870.

