SPOTTED: Travis Kelce arrives in Paris for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show

Travis Kelce has arrived in Paris. This time, for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows.

Dating for nearly a year, Kelce and Swift have made sure to support each other. Swift has attended multiple NFL games for the Kansas City Chiefs, while Travis Kelce has traveled across seas for her concerts.

Currently enjoying his offseason, Kelce has been making multiple appearances with Swift.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to multiple images shared online, the Chiefs tight end is currently in Paris.

Expand Tweet

Wearing a white t-shirt and light grey sweatpants, Kelce smiled into the camera and greeted fans as they clicked his photo. Swift, of course, was not with him.

Expand Tweet

However, fans quickly spotted Kelce while at the Swift concert. Wearing a cap and a cardigan, Kelce was one of the attendees at the Eras Tour's night four in Paris.

Furthermore, he was in the stands with Swift's friend and model, Gigi Hadid, and actor Bradley Cooper.

This was also the Eras Tour's 87th show.

As per a report by the US Sun, Kelce splurged $17,000 on gifts for the Blank Space singer. This included a 2.55 Chanel handbag worth $12,000 and Chanel sunglasses worth $1870.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback