Travis Kelce is latest Chiefs player to get trolled by Bengals' Eli Apple

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple has been having a boatload of fun these past few weeks.

First, he dragged the city of New Orleans. He talked about how bad the city smelled and, of all things, how bad the food was there. Let's not forget that he used to play there back in the day (2018-2019).

Eli Apple @EliApple it’s that swine and crawfish thts killin yall brains New Orleans is the dirtiest smelliest city and has the worst food everit’s that swine and crawfish thts killin yall brains New Orleans is the dirtiest smelliest city and has the worst food ever 😂 it’s that swine and crawfish thts killin yall brains

Now, Eli Apple is currently having fun dragging the Kansas City Chiefs after their loss to the Bengals on Sunday. While he is certainly dragging the whole team, he is, especially, focused on tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

He poked fun at Kelce because of this video:

Eli Apple @EliApple for your right to party 🕺🏿🕺🏿 You gotta fightfor your right to party 🕺🏿🕺🏿 You gotta fight 🎸 for your right to party 🕺🏿🕺🏿🎶

He also offered Hill tickets to the Super Bowl and called him "a baby" after he stopped him at the end of the first half.

Naturally, Chiefs fans and Saints fans, for that matter, aren't too pleased with Eli Apple and his antics, but he doesn't seem to care.

He continues with his trolling, although Hill said, instead of trying to have a beef online, why doesn't he hit him up in private?

For his part, Apple doesn't seem to mind being the villain. In fact, he is embracing it. On Sunday, most fans pulled for the Bengals against the Chiefs because of their dislike of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' girlfriend Brittany Matthews and his brother Jackson.

The pair were deemed unlikeable by most fans because of their recent antics, like twerking (Jackson) and popping champagne bottles on fans after the Chiefs victory over the Buffalo Bills (Brittany).

Eli Apple is not the only player who loves being the villian

Connecticut Sun v Las Vegas Aces

A lot of professional players embrace being a villain. The Detroit Pistons of the 1990s were known as the "Bad Boys" because of their rough play.

They were all disliked, but one player that was seen by most NBA fans as the villain was Bill Laimbeer.Laimbeer embraced being the tough guy villain on this team, and he loved his role.

Other players don't like being the villain as much. One such person is Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers seemed to complain a few weeks ago, when the Packers lost to the San Fransicio 49ers, that people were cheering against him because he was not vaccinated and because he has spoken on behalf of the anti-vaxx movement.

He was right. After the Packers lost, fans across social media had fun mocking Rodgers and his anti-vaxx stance. Fans also had fun trolling Tom Brady when he lost as well.

Eli Apple may enjoy playing the villain, but he needs to be careful because, if he has a bad game in the Super Bowl or, even worse, his team loses the game, he will never hear the end of it. Just ask Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

Edited by Windy Goodloe