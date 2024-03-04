Travis Kelce makes most of offseason trip to Taylor Swift's home state, attends charity fundraiser for cancer

Travis Kelce may not be in Singapore with Taylor Swift for the latest leg of "The Eras" tour. However, he is in Pennsylvania, somewhere the Grammy Award-winning singer is quite familiar with, it being her home state.

The Super Bowl-winning tight end was in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this past weekend, where his older brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, and his family live. According to Page Six, Travis and Jason Kelce surprised many when they attended a fundraiser for cancer patients.

The event was held in honor of an avid Philadelphia sports fan named Brendan McDermott, who died in May 2023 at 38 years old after a battle with colorectal cancer.

Jason and Travis Kelce attend Cancer fundraiser

The Kelce brothers even picked up some merchandise with the "Team Rectify," the name of the cause embroidered. Photos of Travis and Jason Kelce at the fundraiser were posted by McDermott's family members who were in attendance.

Taylor Swift won't release the songs she has written for Travis Kelce

Some of Taylor Swift's most iconic songs were written after a bad breakup or at the end of a relationship. There has been speculation as to which former partner she was referring to in some songs, which has led to the possibility that Swift would write a song about her current relationship.

Fans weren't wrong about that assumption, and according to sources and US Weekly, Swift has already written songs about her relationship with Travis Kelce.

"Taylor has already written songs about Travis. She’s written at least two songs. They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him.”

However, fans shouldn't get too excited just yet, as Taylor Swift is unlikely to release any of the songs she has written about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

"She likely won’t share them with anyone. They’re very special. Songs are like poetry to her. Just like most people journal, Taylor writes lyrics. Her relationship with Travis has inspired her.”

Her relationship with Travis Kelce inspired her to get back to writing lyrics but, they are personal and not something she wants to share with the world. This is a surprising development for an artist who has shared her feelings through songs before.