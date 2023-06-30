There have been some amazing tight ends in NFL history as the league has a couple of superstars now. One such player is Travis Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl winner and a four-time All-Pro. Kelce was asked about his top five tight ends of all-time by NBA star Draymond Green ahead of "The Match" golf event.

The Chiefs tight end placed himself onto the list along with another great tight end in Kansas City history and some fellow Super Bowl winners:

“I feel like I’ve transcended the position into something that’s different. I’m so fortunate in Kansas City that Coach Reid was able to let me grow in the offense and I was able to take it to new places. I think I’m in there as a transcender of the game."

Kelce added:

"But what Tony Gonzalez has done in the league; his consistency. Back when it was literally you could go out there and have your head taken off… I’m going Gronk as well. He was like Shaq on the football field as an offensive player. Just an absolute physical dominant guy.

"I’m throwing in Antonio Gates in there. Shannon Sharpe’s in there 100%. He transcended the game from where it was when he was playing.”

The Kansas City Chiefs star is definitely in the conversation for the greatest tight ends of all-time. Travis Kelce is already third in NFL history in yards among tight ends (10,344) and fourth in receptions (814).

He has seven straight seasons with over 1,000 yards and four with over 90 receptions. Kelce will be entering his 11th season in 2023 and wiill look to be one of the best tight ends this season.

Top 5 highest-paid tight ends of all time

Former Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller

Starting at No. 5 is former New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham, who made $81.5 million throughout his 12 seasons in the NFL. Graham has two seasons of over 1,200 yards and four seasons of 10+ touchdowns.

Former Dallas Cowboys star Jason Witten is No. 4 at $81.8 million. The 11-time Pro Bowler is the Cowboys' all-time leader in receiving yards (12,977) and second in touchdowns (72).

Third on the list is current New York Giants tight end Darren Waller, who has made $82.8 million in his career. The former Las Vegas Raiders star will earn $17 million in the 2023 season, the highest for a tight end.

Zach Ertz comes in second with $82.9 million in earnings throughout his decade in the league. The Arizona Cardinal is in the top 10 amongst active players with 682 receptions.

Kelce is in the No.1 spot as the only tight end in NFL history to have over $100 million in career earnings at $107.2 million. He will earn $14.3 million this upcoming season with the Chiefs.

