  Travis Kelce's dad Ed spotted handing out Taylor Swift's friendship bracelets to fans following Chiefs' 31-0 win vs. Raiders

Travis Kelce's dad Ed spotted handing out Taylor Swift's friendship bracelets to fans following Chiefs' 31-0 win vs. Raiders

By Shanu Singh
Published Oct 20, 2025 15:27 GMT
Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce's dad Ed spotted handing out Taylor Swift's friendship bracelets to fans following Chiefs' 31-0 win vs. Raiders

Travis Kelce's family doesn't miss out on showing their Swiftie side to fans, whether it's the tight end's father, Ed, or his mother, Donna. Ed was at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to cheer for his son with his future daughter-in-law, Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs faced the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 7 matchup.

While the pop star maintained a low profile, Ed's wholesome postgame gesture won fans' hearts. After the Chiefs won 31-0, Ed celebrated by handing friendship bracelets to fans with Kelce and Swift's names on them.

In a viral clip across social media, Ed picked one bracelet and gave it to a female Chiefs fan. The bracelet had beads that spelled "TRAVIS" and "TAYLOR," along with the letter "E," for Ed's name.

His gesture came more than a week after Kelce admitted to being "terrified" of his father listening to Swift's latest album, "The Life of a Showgirl." Jason Kelce asked his brother about his plans to have their father listen to the song "Wood."

"I don't know, I'm terrified," Travis said on Oct. 8, via the "New Heights" podcast.

Jason laughed and pulled Travis' leg.

"Oh my god, I would love (it)," Jason said. "I'm going to do it regardless. Even if we don't put it on camera, I'm just going to do it."

Travis Kelce's SIL Kylie Kelce dropped mixed review of Taylor Swift's 'Wood' song

Travis Kelce's sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, reviewed Taylor Swift's hit song, "Wood," which reportedly described the pop icon’s intimate life with the Chiefs star. Kylie's dropped her review during the Oct. 9 episode of her podcast.

"Here’s the deal, do I need that much detail, specifically about my brother-in-law?" Kylie said, via "Not Gonna Lie." "Probably not. But also, good job, Trav! That’s it! Guys, yes, 1,000%, yes. That’s women supporting women. Proud of you."

Her husband, Jason Kelce, previously revealed how Kylie's attitude mirrors the lyrics of Swift's song, "Wishlist."

Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

