Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole left dumbfounded by Jalen Hurts' Eagles' 37-34 win over Bills

The Buffalo Bills looked like they were going to hand Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles their second loss of the season on Sunday. They got up three points with less than two minutes to go, however, Philadelphia marched down the field and nailed a 59-yard field goal to send it to overtime.

In overtime, the Bills got the ball first and had to settle for a field goal. After receiving the ball, the Eagles went down the field and scored a game-winning touchdown.

Kayla Nicole, the ex of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was shocked by the Eagles' win. She posted on X:

"Woooooooowww eagles. Wow!"

After the game, many fans criticized Sean McDermott for not trying to get a game-winning field goal with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but the Bills opted to kneel.

“I thought about it. I thought about going for it. It’s just with their pass rushers and 20 seconds,” McDermott told reporters after the game. "Hindsight’s always 20/20. Believe me, it’s gone through my mind more than once."

Eagles center Jason Kelce praises Jalen Hurts

With the win, the Philadelphia Eagles tied a record with a fourth straight comeback win and were excellently led by Jalen Hurts. Hurts struggled in the first half but came alive in the second and put on a show.

Eagles veteran center Jason Kelce spoke to the media after the 37-34 victory:

"It's a Jalen performance. There aren't too many guys that I've played with -- probably nobody that I've played with -- that's been more clutch down the stretch. He's been so good in crucial situations when things have to happen. That's a trait not to take lightly. I think if you look at most of the best players, it's a trait that they have to have."

Jalen Hurts, meanwhile, knows he didn't play his best game in the first half but was thrilled to come up clutch when it mattered the most. He also spoke to the media:

"That's not for me to concern or roll with. I just try to go out there and play to the standard and be the best I can be for my team. There were times today I felt like I didn't do that, but when it mattered most, I felt like we did a good job of doing what we needed to do."

The Eagles improved to 10-1 and will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a pivotal game in the race for the NFC's top seed. It will be interesting to see if Jalen Hurts can overcome another of the NFL's powerhouses in what promises to be an epic showdown.