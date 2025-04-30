George Kittle, star tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, signed a four-year contract extension worth $76.4 million on Tuesday, making the 31-year-old the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. The deal surpasses the $76 million contract of the Arizona Cardinals’ Trey McBride.

Ad

Kittle’s wife, Claire, expressed her excitement on Instagram with a heartfelt message and a photo of the couple.

“Beyond proud of you @gkittle you’ve manifested this ❤️ The Peoples TE is back again!” she wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

One of the reactions came from Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend. She responded to Claire’s post with a five-word comment:

“HELL YEAAAAAA! Bang bang baby.”

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole shares 5-word reaction to George Kittle's $76.4 Million contract extension [IG/@clairekittle]

The 49ers selected Kittle with the 146th pick in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. He has spent his entire career with the team.

Ad

Also read: George Kittle contract: Comparing 49ers TE's salary with Travis Kelce's salary

49ers GM praises George Kittle's work ethic after record-breaking contract extension

Although Kittle was going into the last year of his contract, the 49ers decided to keep their top tight end longer. The new deal will keep him in San Francisco through the 2029 season. In a statement, 49ers general manager John Lynch said:

Ad

"George's leadership, enthusiasm for the game, for his teammates, and the Faithful are truly unique and special.

"He is an outstanding representation for the 49ers on the field and is an outstanding representative for the organization off the field with his investment in the local and military communities."

Kittle has been one of the best tight ends in the NFL. He’s a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro.

Also read: "One of the greatest" - Kyle Juszczyk sends message to George Kittle after TE's blockbuster contract extension

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.