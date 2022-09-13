Travis Kelce's ex-GF Kayla Nicole attends Ravens vs Jets game just days after controversial TikTok video

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce kick-started his NFL season with a 44-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals. His ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole seems to have had her own start to the season. After their recent breakup, Nicole has indirectly spoken about Kelce on various social media platforms.

A recent Instagram story from Nicole was straight from her at the Ravens vs Jets game. Nicole seemed excited about the new NFL season, posing happily with a friend. Of course, the model is also known for being friends with Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany.

Nicole and Kelce remain one of the most popular NFL couples, even after their reported breakup.

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla at the Ravens vs Jets game

Nicole posed with Demarcus Robinson’s partner Devontay Moore at the MetLife Stadium. Robinson was previously with the Chiefs, which is where Nicole met Moore and Brittany. With Robinson a part of the Baltimore Ravens, Nicole made it a point to support her friends and their new beginnings.

These stories also come shortly after Nicole shared her now-deleted TikTok video. Not revealing too many details, Nicole made some comments about Travis Kelce. Though Nicole is hyping up Moore and Robinson’s new journey, she also seems to be beginning a new chapter in her life.

Did Travis Kelce’s ex-GF receive backlash for her ‘stupid’ comment?

In her video, Nicole referred to herself as ‘stupid’ for thinking the NFL star would ultimately marry her. The couple had been together for years and Nicole was apparently hoping for some serious commitment.

"Thought I’d get wifed after dating for 5 years….that’s 1,825 days."

Fans, however, were slightly unimpressed. Though a few sided with Nicole, others believed she should not have tried so hard. While many felt the hate was not justified, they also thought Kelce could not be blamed.

Eventually, Nicole responded to the comments via another video. Lyrics in the video aided her, stating that it’s okay when someone else does it, but a problem when she does the same.

"When I do literally anything at all on this here internet.”

The couple got together in 2017, and even broke up briefly in 2020. Always active on her Instagram, Nicole consistently shared stories with Travis Kelce and her friends. She was present at the Chiefs game, cheering for Kelce and the team.

Though her love for NFL seems intact, Nicole might be seen supporting some other teams this year. The Ravens secured a 24-9 win against the Jets, and will be facing the Miami Dolphins next on September 17.

