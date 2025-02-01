Travis Kelce’s makeup artist breaks down cost for attending Super Bowl excluding $2,500,000 VIP suite

The expensive cost of VIP suites at Super Bowl LIX has been a controversial topic lately. However, apart from the $2.5 Million cost of a suite, there are additional price tags that come along with the ultimate Super Bowl experience.

Celebrity makeup artist Allison Kaye, who has worked with Travis Kelce and his family, apart from partners of other NFL superstars, recently elaborated on the price tags that come along with watching the Super Bowl. On Thursday, Kaye shared an Instagram reel in which she talked about other expenses related to the Super Bowl and said:

"Here’s how much money I’ve spent so far and we’re not even there yet. I booked flights for me and my assistant. The total was $1,511. My hotel for five nights is $4,774. So if you’re good at math, just between flights and hotels, I’ve already charged up $6,285. Last year, I spent $400 on Ubers, but I walked most of the places I went."

"Now that my body’s another year older, I just do not plan on doing that. I think my expenses on Ubers are going to be double. $800. Last year, I spent $518 on food and my assistant and I only ate one meal a day. I think I’m going to assume $900 on food this time. Going to spend $7,985," Kaye concluded.

Talking about the VIP suite cost of the Super Bowl, fans have been quite open about sharing their criticism. Not just fans but Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly also called out the inflated cost of these suites, in her latest podcast episode.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly calls out the hefty price tag of Super Bowl LIX

In Thursday's episode of her "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly Stafford shared her criticism for the inflated $2.5 Million price tag of Super Bowl VIP suites. Talking about how she finds this cost "absolutely absurd," Kelly said:

"But it's funny because people like, 'oh well the players get whatever.' I'm like, 'no no no. You pay whatever. That's what you pay. And it was actually something that I laughed at Matthew at because you know we went to Philly. We got a suite there um and just in general it's expensive." (36:05)

"And you lose money playing in the playoffs, if you have a big family, you lose money. So when it was gonna come back to SoFi, when we didn't win, I laughed because I was like, 'God, could you imagine you'd have had to pay for another suite. And then another suit. Honestly, though, $2.5 million is absolutely absurd," Kelly concluded.

During the same podcast, Kelly Stafford revealed one thing that really surprised her about Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Talking about Travis Kelce, Kelly previously revealed how she is "okay" with the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl this year.

