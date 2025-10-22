  • home icon
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift receive barter offer from Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi in exchange for wedding invite

By Shanu Singh
Published Oct 22, 2025 15:33 GMT
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift receive barter offer from Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi in exchange for wedding invite
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift receive barter offer from Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi in exchange for wedding invite (image credit: getty)

The wedding guest list keeps on expanding for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, as more and more celebrities came forward with their invitation requests. Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi recently expressed his interest in attending their wedding, and gave the couple an interesting barter.

Capaldi sought a wedding invite from Kelce and Swift on Tuesday in exchange for a special gift for them. The "Someone You Loved" singer revealed that his present for the couple would be the freshest fish his fishmonger father could get.

"My dad is a fishmonger," Capaldo said, via People. "My dad will supply the fish, Taylor. My dad will supply the fish for you. The freshest fish, by the way, for your wedding."
One of the biggest topics among fans about Kelce and Swift's wedding has been the performance of Ed Sheeran. The pop superstar shared a blunt statement on Oct. 3 on whether or not Sheeran would be performing at her big day.

"I mean, it would be hard to keep him from it, I think," Swift said, via Hits Radio. "He's like, 'I'm always being asked to sing at weddings.' If there's a stage, you know that you'll be on it. He knows what people want, and he wants to give people what they want."
Eric Stonestreet expressed interest in attending Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding

Before Lewis Capaldi, "Modern Family" actor Eric Stonestreet opened up about his interest in receiving an invite to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding. Stonestreet admitted in July how he would appreciate an invitation; however, he would not "force" his way into their wedding.

“Oh my god, I don’t know about that," Stonestreet said, via Page Six. "I love both of them very much. It would obviously be amazing if that happened, but I wouldn’t want to go if it wasn’t the right thing. I wouldn’t want to force my way in there."
Kelce and Swift celebrated the Chiefs' 31-0 win over the Raiders on Sunday with a romantic date night at the tight end's 1587 Prime restaurant.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
