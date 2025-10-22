Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding timeline gets delayed due to major legal documentation: Report

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding could be significantly delayed due to a major legal process that the couple has been involved in for a while. There has been a lot of buzz lately around Swift and Kelce's discussions on a prenuptial agreement. However, the couple has reached a positive conclusion.

According to Reality Tea's unnamed source, Kelce and Swift agreed to sign a prenup but the legal documentation could take some time to be finalized. The source also explored the Chiefs' tight end's decision to agree to signing the prenup.

“The newly engaged couple is ensuring to get a solid prenup before exchanging vows," the source said on Friday. "This move, as per the source, is because the NFL player believes they both should ‘stay financially independent’ even in the future. Due to the prenup, their marriage might also get delayed."

After finalizing the prenup decision, Swift would likely dedicate herself to wedding preparations while Kelce is competing this NFL season. The pop icon has reportedly been planning to take time off from work to focus more on her wedding duties.

"She's been super focused on work commitments," a source said on Wednesday, via People. "She's not kidding when she says she's exhausted. She's ready for a break so she can focus on the wedding. She's very excited about (it)."

Adam Sandler admitted to not having any marriage suggestions for Travis Kelce

Despite being married for more than 21 years, Adam Sandler said in September that he has no wedding advice for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. The Hollywood star praised Kelce for being the perfect partner to Swift, and Sandler believes the Chiefs tight end doesn't need his advice.

"He loves her more than anything, just like I love my wife more than anything," Sandler said, via E! News. "To be happy together, be yourself together. That's where they're at. And that's where me and my girl are at."

Before Adam Sandler's admission, Kelce discussed her mother, Donna, putting "indirect pressure" on him to having kids with Swift.

