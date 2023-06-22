Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce couldn’t stand the devaluation of his position.

That’s why they had to do something to elevate their skill level.

The seven-time All-Pro said in a recent episode of the New Heights podcast:

“We started doing this (Tight End University) because, you know, we saw the guys doing it across the league, and I think it's huge for everybody to kind of bounce ideas off of each other. Especially when we all kind of feel like we're the most underpaid position in the league."

Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen founded Tight End University in 2021. It is a three-day program that fosters collaboration and bonding among tight ends. Aside from on-field drills, participants also learn about film study and physical recovery. Legendary tight ends also impart their wisdom to the participants.

This year, TEU was held at Vanderbilt University. Kittle mentioned in Good Morning Football that 75 participants signed up for the camp’s third year. They’ve also opened the summit to collegiate tight ends.

Travis Kelce hopes NFL tight ends will be paid better

Travis Kelce and the rest of the NFL tight end community hope that improving their level of play will result in higher salaries. Kittle has the biggest contract and highest annual value among all players in the position.

The San Francisco 49ers tight end signed a five-year, $75 million, giving him a $15 million yearly average. Kelce isn’t far behind, with a $14.3 million average on his four-year, $57.25 million contract.

Given that tight ends are part-blocker, part-receiver, their salaries are nowhere near the top of those who play those positions full-time.

Davante Adams has the highest contract among wide receivers at five years, $140 million. However, Tyreek Hill has the highest annual value due to his four-year, $120 million contract.

But when you look at their production last year, Kelce (12) and Kittle (11) had more touchdown catches than Hill (seven). Travis Kelce’s receiving yards (1,338) aren’t far from Adams’s (1,516).

Meanwhile, San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams is the highest-paid offensive lineman at six years, $138 million. Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom is second at five years, $102 million.

The relatively low salaries for tight ends also reflect on its franchise tag values for 2023. Those who signed a non-exclusive franchise tag for the upcoming season will receive a one-year, $11.3 million fully guaranteed deal.

It’s team-friendly, considering wide receivers have a $19.7 million franchise tag value. Offensive linemen can be tagged at $18.2 million.

That discrepancy is what Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and other NFL tight ends would like to address when they are up for contract extensions.

