The Minnesota Vikings have released running back Dalvin Cook, and fans have an idea why.

On Thursday morning, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the reigning NFC North champions were parting ways with the four-time Pro Bowler, who would have been entering the third year of five in a $63-million extension he signed in 2020.

ESPN @espn Breaking: The Vikings have informed Dalvin Cook that he’s being released, a source told @AdamSchefter Breaking: The Vikings have informed Dalvin Cook that he’s being released, a source told @AdamSchefter. https://t.co/f36pM4Jkrd

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

And fans think they know why Cook is gone:

DD @DD13526736 @espn @AdamSchefter Bro was see on live with Travis Rudolph and they said he gotta go 🤣🤣🤣🤣 @espn @AdamSchefter Bro was see on live with Travis Rudolph and they said he gotta go 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Dark Ninja Zero @Ness_NFTMH Dalvin Cook is getting released cuz he's boys with Travis Rudolph not cuz he gets hurt every season 🤣🤣 Dalvin Cook is getting released cuz he's boys with Travis Rudolph not cuz he gets hurt every season 🤣🤣

Trill Knight @ScubaSteve_87 The Vikings saw Dalvin Cook turn up with Travis Rudolph & they had to cut him smh The Vikings saw Dalvin Cook turn up with Travis Rudolph & they had to cut him smh

Slim @__adm__18 Vikings saw Dalvin Cook on Travis Rudolph live and said: Vikings saw Dalvin Cook on Travis Rudolph live and said: https://t.co/QpNpJhlqt2

VIRGOAT @KFinley__ I feel like Vikings only released Dalvin Cook cus he supported Travis Rudolph I feel like Vikings only released Dalvin Cook cus he supported Travis Rudolph

Trill Knight @ScubaSteve_87 The Vikings saw Dalvin Cook turn up with Travis Rudolph & they had to cut him smh The Vikings saw Dalvin Cook turn up with Travis Rudolph & they had to cut him smh

M.V.P. 💔 @Gwoppo_Mac The Vikings seen Dalvin Cook in Travis Rudolph live and said we going go ahead and release you The Vikings seen Dalvin Cook in Travis Rudolph live and said we going go ahead and release you 😭😭

He’Aaron Fox @BB_holdthis_L The Vikings releasing Dalvin Cook is crazy because I slick think they saw the video of him on IG live with Travis Rudolph yesterday The Vikings releasing Dalvin Cook is crazy because I slick think they saw the video of him on IG live with Travis Rudolph yesterday 😂

Explaining Dalvin Cook's appearance on Travis Rudolph's Instagram Live

These comments are referring to Cook's presence in an Instagram Live session by Travis Rudolph, who was recently acquitted of murder in relation to a 2021 shooting incident that killed one man and injured another.

The livestream had been part of a party Rudolph had organized in celebration of the outcome, and one of the guests was Cook, his teammate at Florida State:

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Former NFL player Travis Rudolph beat a murder case then started bumping that Durk right after Former NFL player Travis Rudolph beat a murder case then started bumping that Durk right after https://t.co/zubbczqT2X

Like Rudolph, Cook has had his fair share of legal problems. During his freshman year in college, he was cited thrice: for breaking car windows with a BB gun, being present when two men threatened a neighbor with a gun at his apartment, and mistreating three puppies.

As a sophomore, he was accused of punching a woman outside a bar in Tallahassee. He pled not guilty, was acquitted, and returned to football.

The troubles persisted into Cook's pro career, as in 2021 his ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic violence. He denied the allegations.

Assessing next landing spots for Dalvin Cook

With Cook gone, the Vikings are expected to lean on Alexander Mattison, who has rushed for 1,670 yards and 11 touchdowns. As for Cook, he has already teased a linkup with the Miami Dolphins via Instagram:

Dalvin Cook at Hard Rock Stadium in the Miami area (via Instagram/@dalvincook)

According to CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani, the Dolphins would make the most sense for Cook - he was born in the Miami metropolitan area and played high school and college football in Florida. When the Vikings visited the Dolphins last season, Cook told Sports Illustrated:

"It's gon' be fun. I'mma have a lot of supporters down in my hometown. It's always good getting back into some warm weather."

"This is what I dreamed about, this is a kid's dream, just living in it, trying to take advantage of the moment. If you know me, I just like to have fun. So I try to enjoy the moment, man, because you don't get these back. We only play Miami every so many years, so gotta take advantage of these type of games."

Other options that Dajari floated around are the Buffalo Bills, where his younger brother James plays; and the Arizona Cardinals, whose primary rusher James Conner needs a backup, given his injury history.

Poll : 0 votes