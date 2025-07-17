Trevor Lawrence gets visited by special guest during morning workout session ahead of Jaguars' training camp

With the Jacksonville Jaguars' training camp scheduled to begin on August 1, Trevor Lawrence has gotten back to his workout regimen after enjoying a fun family vacation. The family travelled to Nevada for the American Century Championship last week.

On Tuesday, the quarterback's wife, Marissa, recapped her family's core memories from the Holidays via her social media.

The following day, Marissa visited the quarterback in the gym during his workout session. She also brought her daughter Shae, who enjoyed a daddy-daughter moment with Trevor. In a photo Marissa posted, Shae is resting on Trevor's arm.

"Everybody helping dad workout," Marissa wrote in the caption.

Trevor Lawrence gets visited by special guest during morning workout session (Image Credit: Marissa/IG)

Before sharing a glimpse of Lawrence's workout session, Marissa posted an adorable moment of him with his daughter. On Tuesday, the quarterback and his wife went for a walk on the beach with their firstborn.

Marissa first showed Lawrence from behind as he held Shae in his left arm. The influencer then slowly brought the camera to her daughter's face, which instantly lit up after seeing her. She finished the video by showing the scenic view of the sea that the family enjoyed together.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa expressed love for daughter Shae in an emotional note

Two days after the Fourth of July celebrations, Marissa Lawrence posted pictures from her daughter's first Independence Day celebrations via an Instagram post. The post also included a wholesome message from the influencer for her 6-month-old in the caption.

"She is so smart and silly," Marissa wrote. "I’m so proud of her and love getting to watch her grow and learn every day. She changes the meaning of life and love! I’m so grateful God made me her mommy! Keep going babydoll- mommy and daddy love you!"

Since it was her first Independence Day, Marissa dressed Shae in an adorable outfit and shared pictures on her Instagram story. Two days before that, Marissa celebrated the birth of Christian Kirk and his wife Ozzy's first child.

