"Wish I could freeze time" - Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa gets emotional over daddy-daughter moment with Shae before Jags QB heads to training camp

By Shanu Singh
Published Jul 16, 2025 13:42 GMT
Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa gets emotional moment with Shae

Earlier this week, Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, returned home from Nevada after enjoying a great weekend being a part of the American Century Championship. While Lawrence played at the celebrity golf tournament, his family was on the sidelines cheering for him.

Almost a day after recapping her vacations in Nevada, Marissa Lawrence posted an adorable daddy-daughter moment of the Jaguars quarterback and his daughter, Shae. The influencer shared a clip on her Instagram story from her family’s walk at the beach.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa gets emotional moment with Shae
Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa gets emotional moment with Shae (Image Credit: Marissa/IG)

In the clip, Lawrence can be seen holding Shae in his left arm while walking barefoot on the beach. Marissa can be spotted zooming-in the camera on her daughter's face, who instantly lit up seeing her mother. Gushing over the adorable moment, Marissa wrote in the caption:

"Wish I could freeze time!"

For their visit to the beach, the father-daughter opted for comfy outfits. Trevor Lawrence wore a plain grey T-shirt with black shorts and a white cap. Shae, on the other hand, adorned a beautiful white dress and had her hair open. Before posting a clip of her husband and daughter, Marissa penned down a wholesome birthday note for Houston Texans’ wide receiver Christian Kirk's wife Ozzy.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa penned down emotional birthday note for Christian Kirk's wife

On Friday, Christian Kirk's wife Ozzy turned 30 and received dozens of birthday wishes from fans and friends, including Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa. The influencer penned down an emotional birthday note for her "Turkish bestie" and shared it via her Instagram story.

"Happy 30th to my Turkish bestie!” Marissa wrote. “From traveling the world together, throwing parties together, all the mundane and the big moments on and off the field.. you have made it all better! I love you! You are the most beautiful person inside and out."

Earlier this month, Christian Kirk and wife Ozzy announced the birth of their first daughter, Londyn, via an Instagram post. After the couple made the announcement, Marissa grew emotional and celebrated Londyn's birth with a special message. Apart from Marissa, Josh Allen's ex-girlfriend Brittany, also shared her candid reaction to the newborn's birth.

