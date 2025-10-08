  • home icon
  • Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa beams with pride as Jaguars QB gets win over Chiefs on his 26th birthday

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 08, 2025 17:09 GMT
Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa beams with pride as Jaguars QB gets win over Chiefs on his 26th birthday (Credits: IMAGN)

After Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars to a thrilling 31-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on his 26th birthday on Monday, his wife, Marissa Lawrence, posted a photo from the game on Instagram. She stood near the field wearing a black strapless top with a white design, a leopard-print skirt and black heels.

“MNF + a happy birthday boy 💙🏈 Couldn’t be more proud of you 16. I love cheering you on!!” Marissa captioned the post.
The game was full of big moments and the Jaguars came back from being down 14-0. Trevor threw for 221 yards and one touchdown, and ran for 54 yards with two rushing touchdowns. The biggest play came with 23 seconds left. He tripped, got up, and ran into the end zone to win the game.

On defense, Devin Lloyd made history with a 99-yard interception return, the longest ever for the Jaguars. Rookie Travis Hunter made a key 44-yard catch that helped set up another touchdown.

The win broke an 8-game losing streak to the Chiefs and gave the Jaguars a 4-1 record, tying them for the best in the AFC. The Chiefs dropped to 2-3.

To end the night, Marissa, shared a fan sign.

“Sorry Taylor [Swift], it’s Trevor’s era," the sign read.

It was a shoutout to Taylor Swift, who is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Moreover, during the Jaguars’ win over the Chiefs, Marissa Lawrence had a true core-fan moment. As Trevor scored the game-winning touchdown with just 23 seconds left, Marissa was caught on video jumping up on a table to get a better view and cheer him on.

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa shared daddy-daughter clip a day after Jaguars’ win vs. 49ers

After the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 26-21 win over the San Francisco 49ers on September 28, Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa posted a photo of the quarterback with their daughter, Shae.

“Daddy is home 💕,” Marissa captioned.

Looking back, Trevor and Marissa met in high school in Cartersville, Georgia. They started dating in 2016, stayed together through college at Clemson, and got engaged in July 2020.

They got married on April 10, 2021, in Bluffton, South Carolina.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in February 2024.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

