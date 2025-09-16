  • home icon
  Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa drops 2-word reaction on Baker Mayfield's wife Emily's GRWM video

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa drops 2-word reaction on Baker Mayfield's wife Emily’s GRWM video

By Garima
Modified Sep 16, 2025 18:31 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

Baker Mayfield, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, helped his team to a 23-20 win over the Atlanta Falcons on the road in its Week 1 matchup on Sept. 7. Now a week later, Mayfield’s wife, Emily, shared an Instagram video, giving fans an inside look at her trip to Atlanta.

In the video, Emily showed herself getting ready, traveling to Atlanta, spending time with family and friends and attending the game. She narrated the clip she shared on Monday, saying:

“Hey guys, get ready with me to head to Atlanta for the first road game of the bucks 2025 season . … We had the best time seeing family and spending some time with everybody, and then it was game day.
"… I decided to go very simple and effortless with Mango top, MOTHER denim jeans and a Franco Sarto boot paired with layered gold Ettika necklaces. … It was so much fun seeing so many friends and family. The atmosphere was incredible. And then we headed in. Obviously I had to give my good luck kiss to No. 6. And then we were gearing up for a Bucs win.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa left a two-word comment on her video:

“So cute!!!🩷”
Marrisa&#039;s comment on @emilywmayfield&#039;s IG post
Marrisa's comment on @emilywmayfield's IG post

Emily is a model and social media personality originally from Omaha, Nebraska. She has modeled for several brands and appeared in magazines like Sports Illustrated and Maxim. The couple got engaged in 2018, married in 2019 and welcomed their first kid in April 2024.

Emily on Baker Mayfield’s travel outfit to Atlanta

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened their 2025 season with a win. Before the game, the team posted photos of players boarding the plane to Atlanta, including a shot of Mayfield in his travel outfit.

Emily reshared the photo on her Instagram story, adding a caption that referenced their daughter, Kova, whom they call “Koko.”

“Koko’s dad is cute,” she wrote.
Emily Mayfield shared the photo of the Buccaneers&#039; quarterback ahead of Week 1. (Photo via Emily Mayfield&#039;s Instagram Story)
Emily Mayfield shared the photo of the Buccaneers' quarterback ahead of Week 1. (Photo via Emily Mayfield's Instagram Story)

For the trip, Baker sported a chic two-piece set in off-white with subtle light gray stripes. He completed the look with white sneakers, a black travel bag and sunglasses.

Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

