Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa drops 2-word reaction on Baker Mayfield's wife Emily’s GRWM video

Baker Mayfield, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, helped his team to a 23-20 win over the Atlanta Falcons on the road in its Week 1 matchup on Sept. 7. Now a week later, Mayfield’s wife, Emily, shared an Instagram video, giving fans an inside look at her trip to Atlanta.In the video, Emily showed herself getting ready, traveling to Atlanta, spending time with family and friends and attending the game. She narrated the clip she shared on Monday, saying:“Hey guys, get ready with me to head to Atlanta for the first road game of the bucks 2025 season . … We had the best time seeing family and spending some time with everybody, and then it was game day.&quot;… I decided to go very simple and effortless with Mango top, MOTHER denim jeans and a Franco Sarto boot paired with layered gold Ettika necklaces. … It was so much fun seeing so many friends and family. The atmosphere was incredible. And then we headed in. Obviously I had to give my good luck kiss to No. 6. And then we were gearing up for a Bucs win.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa left a two-word comment on her video:“So cute!!!🩷”Marrisa's comment on @emilywmayfield's IG postEmily is a model and social media personality originally from Omaha, Nebraska. She has modeled for several brands and appeared in magazines like Sports Illustrated and Maxim. The couple got engaged in 2018, married in 2019 and welcomed their first kid in April 2024.Emily on Baker Mayfield’s travel outfit to AtlantaBaker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened their 2025 season with a win. Before the game, the team posted photos of players boarding the plane to Atlanta, including a shot of Mayfield in his travel outfit.Emily reshared the photo on her Instagram story, adding a caption that referenced their daughter, Kova, whom they call “Koko.”“Koko’s dad is cute,” she wrote.Emily Mayfield shared the photo of the Buccaneers' quarterback ahead of Week 1. (Photo via Emily Mayfield's Instagram Story)For the trip, Baker sported a chic two-piece set in off-white with subtle light gray stripes. He completed the look with white sneakers, a black travel bag and sunglasses.Also Read: Baker Mayfield's wife Emily shares 5-word reaction to Liam Neeson's first public appearance with GF Pamela Anderson