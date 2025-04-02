Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa reunites with college besties for layover after putting newborn daughter Shae to sleep

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, recently reunited with her closest college friends. On Sunday, she shared moments from their get-together on Instagram.

"From college days of just us 8 to putting the babies down and staying up way too late laughing... 🧸🤎 I’m so grateful for our friendship over the years and all the memories we get to make—what a beautiful life we have! I love you guys! Great 8+," she wrote.

The reunion included Marissa, Trevor, and their college friends, Olivia, Makenzie, and Monica, along with their husbands.

Once study buddies and partygoers, they are now parents sharing new experiences.

Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Lawrence are new to parenthood and enjoying every bit of the phase. Marissa's IG feed is filled with photos of Shae ever since the baby was born.

They became parents to a baby girl, Shae Lynn Lawrence, on January 4.

Marissa and Trevor met in high school. They started dating in 2016.

However, they went to different colleges: Trevor to Clemson and Marissa to Anderson University.

In 2020, Trevor proposed to Marissa in Clemson’s stadium.

The couple got married on April 10, 2021, in Bluffton, South Carolina.

On their first anniversary, Trevor called Marissa his "best friend" and "biggest supporter" and how the Jaguars QB's life is "full" with her.

Trevor Lawrence was recently spotted doing daddy duties at a restaurant

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is enjoying fatherhood, and fans got to see a sweet moment when he was spotted taking care of his newborn daughter, Shae Lynn, during a recent outing.

On Monday, he posted a cute picture of Shae sleeping on his chest inside a restaurant. The NFL QB captioned it:

"The life."

Being a parent has completely changed Trevor's daily routine. In an interview with People Magazine, while speaking about Shae, he said:

"She's great. I mean, it definitely just changes your perspective, changes how you operate just on a day-to-day basis. ... It's just, life's different, but it's amazing."

He also mentioned that life now revolves around his baby, and while it is a big adjustment, he loves every moment of it.

