Trevor Lawrence captures ultimate girl-dad moment with newborn daughter Shae

Trevor Lawrence has been taking the most out of his early parenthood journey as Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback embraced his role as a new father. Like his wife Marissa Lawrence, Trevor loves posting pictures of his daughter, Shae Lynn, on social media.

On Monday, Trevor Lawrence updated his Instagram story with an adorable picture of Shae. The snapshot highlighted the quarterback's wholesome girl-dad moment, where Shae can be spotted sleeping on Trevor's chest. The quarterback adored this beautiful moment with the caption:

"The life."

Trevor Lawrence captures the ultimate girl-dad moment with newborn daughter Shae (Image Source: Marissa/IG)

Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa welcomed Shae in January. Considering it has been three months since the quarterback became a father, he has been "still adjusting" to his new-parent life. In February, PEOPLE interviewed Trevor, during which he talked about his life as a new father.

"We're still adjusting, but it's just been awesome," he said. "She's great. I mean, it definitely just changes your perspective; changes how you operate just on a day-to-day basis. The whole day obviously revolves around just one person you're taking care of now, so it's just, life's different, but it's amazing."

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa opened up about 'humbling' post-pregnancy experience

After giving birth to daughter Shae Lynn, Marissa Lawrence went through a critical post-pregnancy phase, which came with its own struggles. One of the struggles that Marissa overcame was regarding her consistency with workouts.

In February, on her Instagram story, Marissa opened up about her "very humbling" post-pregnancy struggles with getting back to her workout routine. Talking about how she has started to make significant progress in her daily workout sessions, Marissa wrote:

"Started working out again, and let’s just say it’s been very humbling, lol. I can still do one pull up though, so that’s a positive."

Trevor Lawrence and Marissa enjoyed the offseason to sneak her daughter out for her first-ever vacation. The couple took Shae to Colorado for a snowy vacation, a glimpse into which the influencer later shared with fans on her Instagram. Upon returning home, Marissa shared that Shae had found her "best friend ever" in her aunt's daughter.

