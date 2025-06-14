Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares 4-word reaction as Brittany Mahomes debuts newborn Golden's face on social media

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, officially shared the first look of their daughter, Golden Raye, on Thursday. Brittany shared a joint Instagram post with the Kansas City Chiefs star, featuring multiple pictures from the couple's family photoshoot.

The first slide included a family photo of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes with kids Golden, Bronze and Sterling. It was followed by an adorable picture of Brittany holding her newborn in her arms. The other slides included dedicated solo shots of Bronze and Sterling, in addition to a few more family photos.

Brittany Mahomes' family photoshoot pictures attracted a candid reaction from Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa. She adorned Brittany's photoshoot photos with a sweet four-word message in the comment section, which read:

"She is absolutely beautiful."

Marissa Lawrence shares a 4-word reaction to Brittany Mahomes' family photoshoot (Image Credit: Brittany/IG)

Apart from Marissa Lawrence, the Chiefs owner, Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia also shared her honest reaction to Brittany Mahomes revealing the first look of her daughter Golden. Tavia left a wholesome comment on Brittany’s Instagram post.

"These are everything! I can’t stop smiling at all of the love and joy! So much blessing! Love to you all!" Tavia commented.

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa revealed eye color of daughter Shae

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, loves posting her daughter, Shae, on her social media. Earlier this week, Marissa Lawrence shared another adorable picture of Shae on her Instagram story. In the photo, Shae can be seen sitting on her mother's lap in a beautiful white dress. In the caption of the post, Marissa adored the beautiful eye color of her firstborn and wrote:

“My beautiful blue eyed girl.”

Trevor Lawrence concluded the 2025 mandatory minicamp on Thursday and appeared in front of the media on the final day to recap his experience. Marissa later shared a BTS picture of the quarterback from the media interaction and was spotted gushing over his work fit with a three-word compliment.

During his minicamp appearance, Trevor Lawrence was seen wearing a sleeve on his throwing arm, which led to injury speculations. Recently, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen cleared the rumors around the quarterback's injury concerns, claiming that Lawrence was experiencing "general soreness" and nothing serious.

