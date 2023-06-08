Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa appeared on the podcast "THE JOURNEY w/ Darien Rencher." The two spoke about their relationship and why they got married at a young age.

The couple, who were high school sweethearts, married just before Lawrence was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. They were just 21 years old at the time. When asked about the decision to get married at a young age, the two said that it was what was best for the two of them.

Marissa said that she didn't initially even think about getting married or make that her main goal. She said that having parents who are divorced, getting married was something she truly thought seriously about.

She said that being together since high school and growing up together they went through a lot in their relationship:

"It wasn't like I grew up being that girl that just like sits and thinks about getting married. Because I grew up like, you know, my parents were divorced too. I don't know, it wasn't something like, 'Oh I have to get married. Or I want to get married'. It was never the opposite of like, 'I'm scared to get married. I think since we've been together so long...we went through our stuff. "

She also said that she and the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback had some 'rough patches' throughout their relationship. She said that after her sophomore year of college she realized that Lawrence was the one she wanted to spend the rest of her life with:

"We had our rough patches, but it really was like...our senior year was our junior year. End of sophomore year when we really just figured it out and I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with him. For me it was just like, I'd rather be married to him and start that life than just continue to date just to say I'm older.

"I don't need to be older to know that I want to marry him. And, we grew up in South."

She said that at that point it was essentially an easy decision to get married. She said they could have continued to date but they didn't feel that was necessary. She also said that because they grew up in the south it was common to marry young.

Trevor Lawrence agreed with his wife by saying that they were accustomed to a different culture:

"Different culture."

Trevor Lawrence said that he needs to be 'more consistent' in year 3

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is heading into his third NFL season. Last year was a much better showing for the quarterback as he led his team to not only a wild card spot but also a playoff win.

Heading into his third NFL season, he has some goals that he has set for himself. One is to be more consistent. He said:

"I think you look at our season last year and [we] had a lot of situations where we made a lot of crazy plays, did a lot of things that we needed to do to win games, but how do I just, play in and play out, be more consistent.

"When do I trust my instinct, you know, just being smart about all that. I think, you know, I do that well at times but there's some times I could be a little more consistent."

Lawrence said that using his instincts and making better decision to be consistent is what he is going to do heading into the 2023 NFL season.

