Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares an emotional plea for her newborn daughter Shae

For parents, kids tend to grow fast, and that is something Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, doesn't want for her newborn. As a mother, Marissa doesn't enjoy the fact that her daughter has been growing fast, and she shared her emotional plea about the same on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Marissa Lawrence updated her Instagram story with a clip of her daughter, Shae Lynn. In the video, Shae can be seen playing with her toys while Marissa sits afar, adoring her daughter. In the caption, Marissa expressed how she doesn't want Shae to grow up so fast and wrote:

"Please stop growing up so fast."

Marissa Lawrence shares an emotional plea for her newborn daughter Shae (Image Credit: Marissa/IG)

In June 2024, Trevor Lawrence and his Marissa announced their first pregnancy with a joint Instagram post. Six months later, the couple announced the birth of their first daughter, Shae, in January 2025. Marissa shared another joint IG post with Trevor, revealing details about Shae.

"Shae Lynn Lawrence. Born 1/4/25 at 4:01 am. 10 pounds 2 oz. Mommy and daddy love you so much!!! Thank you Jesus for our girl!!" Marissa wrote.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa revealed inheriting skills of 'planning' from parents

Parenthood has been a new experience for Marissa Lawrence. Thankfully, the things she learned from her parents growing up have helped her overcome different struggles in her motherhood journey. Concerning parenting, "planning" remains a constant element in a parent's life.

On Monday, Marissa Lawrence reflected on her parenthood journey on her "Not Everybody Needs A Podcast" show. During a podcast segment, she praised her parents's planning skills and revealed that she had inherited them.

"I just kind of grew up with that mindset of, like, you just have to make the plans. They're not going to make themselves, and thankfully, I'm organized. So, I just always make it a point to, like, make sure we have something on the books," Marissa said.

Marissa loves posting Shae on her Instagram and was recently spotted adoring her daughter's new hairstyle. The former event planner's reaction to Shae's new hairstyle came almost a day after she recapped her beautiful memories from a tropical pre-anniversary trip with Trevor Lawrence.

