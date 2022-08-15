"There is a lot of peak Kaepernick in his game" - Trey Lance's stellar preseason performance earns comparisons to former 49ers QB from NFL fans

Trey Lance garnered some interesting comparisons following the San Francisco 49ers' preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.
Lance was essentially named the 49ers starting quarterback at the start of training camp. In his preseason debut, the quarterback proved why the team should be confident in his ability to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Facing the Packers on Friday night, the 22-year-old played in two series and went 4/5 for 92 passing yards and seven rushing yards with a touchdown pass.
However, it was his 76-yard touchdown bomb to rookie receiver Danny Gray that really impressed fans around the league.
Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement, with some even comparing the youngster's performance to former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Aside from QB Trey Lance, which 49ers players showed potential for a breakout season?
All eyes will continue to be on quarterback Trey Lance as he begins his first full season as the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. However, the preseason game highlighted another offensive player poised for a breakout season of his own. That player? Receiver Ray-Ray McCloud.
Ray-Ray McCloud's 39-yard touchdown catch from 49ers backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld caught some attention. McCloud has spent the last two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, mainly on special teams as a kick and punt returner.
In 2020, the wideout was named to the second-team All-Pro roster on special teams. In 2021, he led the NFL in punt return yards. On offense last season, with injuries to the Pittsburgh wide receiving core, the Steelers used McCloud in the slot. In his extremely limited capacity, he recorded four receptions for 63 yards, averaging 15.8 yards per catch.
In March of this year, McCloud signed a two-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers and it looks to benefit both parties. His speed will be an added bonus for the 49ers offense and its young quarterback.
The odds are certainly stacked against him for a breakout season, having bounced around the league a couple of times already. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2018 and has since seen stints with the Panthers and Steelers, as well as a second run with the Bills.