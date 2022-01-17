"AB was right" - Tristan Wirfs ankle injury raises concerns about Buccaneers' medical staff 

Tampa Bay right tackle Tristan Wirfs has been a pivotal player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. The 22-year-old has been an everpresent along the Buccaneers' offensive line since he was drafted.

Against the Eagles on Sunday, Wirfs injured his ankle and was seen hobbling badly. After being taken out of the game for a couple of series, the right tackle was then seen trotting back onto the field. Watch the incident that led to his injury below.

However, he did not last long as one series was all he could muster. The 22-year-old was badly beaten by Ryan Kerrigan, who sacked Tom Brady. Wirfs was then seen on the ground, clearly hampered by his ankle injury.

This led to one Twitter user posting stating that "AB (Antonio Brown) was right" in regards to his side of the story that saw him released by the Buccaneers.

What this Twitter user is referring to is Antonio Brown's side of the story after he stated that the Buccaneers tried to force him back onto the field against the Jets after Brown said his ankle was injured.

The current free agent receiver released a statement detailing his version of events and said:

“I took a seat on the sideline and my coach came up to me, very upset, and shouted, ‘What’s wrong with you? What’s wrong with you?’ I told him, ‘It’s my ankle.’ But he knew that. It was well-documented, and we had discussed it,” Brown said. “He then ordered me to get on the field.

Brown further went on to say that he wasn't offered medical attention but instead was given an ultimatum then and there.

"I said, ‘Coach, I can’t.’ He didn’t call for medical attention. Instead, he shouted at me, ‘YOU’RE DONE!’ while he ran his finger across his throat. Coach was telling me that if I didn’t play hurt, then I was done with the Bucs” Brown finished.

Does Tristan Wirfs injury prove Antonio Brown was right?

Tristan Wirfs(L) and Antonio Brown(R) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions

Wirfs was clearly limping after his ankle injury against the Eagles, but was then seen trying to play on it in the same game. This has led to many stating that the Buccaneers forced the young offensive tackle back onto the field despite his injury.

According to some fans, what transpired certainly gives Antonio Brown's version of events more credibility on what led to him ultimately being released. We will likely never know but it was evident that Wirfs should not have been put back into the game, yet he was.

The 22-year-old was later ruled out and his absence did not hamper Brady and the Buccaneers as they moved past the Eagles 31-15 to advance to the Divisional round of the playoffs.

