  "Trying to get money": Jerry Jones gives blunt response after sexual assault lawsuit against Cowboys owner heads for trial in 2026

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 03, 2025 19:38 GMT
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made his thoughts clear on his sexual assault case after a judge rejected the bid to dismiss the lawsuit. The case is now heading to trial, seven years after the initial accusations.

Jones was sued in 2020. Five years later, a new development occurred. An Oct. 2 report by the Dallas Morning News shares that the case is set for trial. It will be heard on July 20, 2026, several months after the end of the 2025 NFL season.

Jerry Jones discussed this issue on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, showing his frustrations with how long the process has been going.

“I think we’re into this seven years," Jones said. "It’s the same one that’s been around for a long time and I allegedly, when taking a picture with her after the New York Giants game seven years ago, I allegedly kissed her. Of course I don’t remember that or deny that. There’s no pictures. There’s no witnesses in my view. This thing needs to move on down the road.”
He also shared his thoughts on the country's legal system and accused the woman of trying to get money.

“I’m not going to complain about the system that we have in America. It’s flawed, but it’s the best there is in the world. You just see where it goes from here. … It’s just a case of trying to, in my mind, get money that you don’t deserve.”
Jones' legal team has denied the claims in the lawsuit, using the plaintiff's lack of memory to "how and where Jones touched her" to dispute it. The incident allegedly took place at a private event at AT&T Stadium following a Cowboys game. Witnesses allegedly saw "commotion" and Jones "rushed from the room."

Rex Ryan criticizes Jerry Jones over Micah Parsons trade

While off-field things aren't the best for Jerry Jones, he has been getting a lot of heat for how he handled the Micah Parsons contract situation. After the Cowboys tied 40-40 against Parsons' Green Bay Packers on Sunday, former NFL coach Rex Ryan questioned Jones' decision to let the pass rusher go.

"Was Jerry Jones' decision to trade away Micah Parsons instead of paying him validated last night? Hell no, are you kidding me?" Ryan said on Monday's episode of "First Take."

The Cowboys are 1-2-1 after four weeks, and while they have shown flashes of competitiveness, they still need to find their identity under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Edited by Orlando Silva
