Tyreek Hill accuses NFL aggregator of race-baiting in debate around Travis Kelce shoving, screaming at Andy Reid

Travis Kelce and Andy Reid won their second straight Lombardi Trophy as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Super Bowl 58. While that is a story in itself, something took place during the game that caught the attention of fans. All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce was seen screaming at head coach Andy Reid on the sidelines.

Soon after, the star tight end shoved Reid and had to be restrained by teammates. Former Chiefs player Tyreek Hill took to X after a post accused him and wide receiver AJ Brown of race-baiting over the controversy. Hill quickly dispelled that with his reaction to the claim:

The initial comment came as Brown explained that if it were him instead of Kelce, he would have been kicked out of the league. Hill responded in the comments section to a question by Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari about why AJ Brown responded that way. The Miami Dolphins star gave this response:

Travis Kelce and his exchange with Reid came after a fumble by running back Isiah Pacheco on the 49ers side of the field. A handful of fans on social media felt Kelce was upset because he was not on the field for the play. Reid jokingly responded when asked about the spat with Kelce during the post-game interview:

“He keeps me young. He tested that hip out. He caught me off balance – normally, I’d give him a little bit, but I didn’t have any feet under me.”

The tight end led the Chiefs with nine receptions for 93 yards in the win. It was the second postseason game where he didn't have a touchdown.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift shared a moment after Super Bowl win

While his teammate Patrick Mahomes won his third Super Bowl MVP award, Kelce won over social media. He shared a kiss with his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift on the field at Allegiant Stadium. The "Karma" singer flew from Toyko to make it in time to watch Kelce play.

She was joined in a suite by actress Blake Lively, singer Ice Spice, Travis' brother Jason Kelce, and others. Swift has supported her boyfriend and the Chiefs all season by attending games. It has been a true "Love Story" for the couple and the NFL.