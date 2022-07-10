Tyreek Hill claims Dolphins intentionally posted viral clip of Tua Tagovailoa underthrowing in practice

Tua Tagovailoa's arm strength has been a topic of debate since the quarterback was taken fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, ahead of Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts and others. His arm strength has been what most analysts and fans would agree is his biggest weakness.

Much of the recent debate over whether or not the Miami Dolphins can win with the former Alabama quarterback has centered around a clip that the Dolphins posted of Tagovailoa and their newest receiver, Tyreek Hill.

The clip shows an underthrown ball that Hill, who is known for his speed, had to slow down for and catch behind him before jogging into the end zone. It's not a glamorous highlight.

Tyreek Hill's bold take on the Tagovailoa underthrown clip

Hill, the recipient of the underthrown pass, has seen the clip and has a bit of a conspiracy theory take regarding it.

“I really believe they showed that clip of Tua under throwing me just to get people talking. Because they really know what Tua’s capable of, for real.”

Hill believes the Dolphins social media account posted the clip intentionally so that everyone would underestimate Tagovailoa, ultimately leading him to surprise people.

He also noted that he believes Tagovailoa's play will silence a lot of people:

"It’s gonna be a lot of people taking their words back on what they said about [Tua]. Reporters, analysts, Twitter trolls. All those people are gonna take their words back on what they said about [Tua]. I’m gonna be sitting there, eating my popcorn.”

Naturally, that would get a lot more people to focus on the Dolphins and specifically on their quarterback. From a team perspective, that's not really a bad thing, but it can put a lot of pressure on an individual player.

Hill acknowledged this. He even went so far as to say that, while the Dolphins believe in their quarterback, this is the year for him to reward that faith:

“You know, in the NFL they only give you like two or three years to be a successful quarterback, especially if you’re a first-round draft pick. And if you don’t succeed after those years, then it’s kick rocks, man. So, basically, they’re going to put Tua into that. So this is basically his last year, man, just to show people what he’s got.”

The Dolphins will kickstart their 2022 campaign against the New England Patriots, who routinely have a stingy secondary. All eyes will be on Tagovailoa in this one.

