Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts recently signed a massive five-year $255 million extension with the franchise. Out of those $255 million, $179.304 million is guaranteed.

Hurts is now the highest-paid player in the NFL and that is a huge achievement for him. The Eagles quarterback worked his way to get this deal done and was deservedly paid.

Following the massive contract extension, many other NFL players congratulated the Eagles' quarterback on social media. Here's what Tyreek Hill said:

"Love to see it J.Hurts"

Darius Slay also chimed in on the special moment for his quarterback:

"Love it… fam deserves it!!"

Philadelphia Eagles legendary offensive tackle Lane Johnson also congratulated his quarterback following a monumental contract extension. Here's what he said:

"Dinner on @JalenHurts, Congrats bro - well-deserved."

Last season, Jalen Hurts took the Eagles to the Super Bowl and could have very well won the MVP award as well had he stayed healthy. With him being locked in with the Eagles for five more years, the future looks bright in Philadelphia.

The Eagles will enter next season as one of the top teams in the NFL, and Hurts will be under pressure to justify the price tag.

Darius Slay



Love it… fam deserves it!!

Ty Hill
love to see it J.Hurts

Other players around the league also congratulated the Eagles quarterback:

Kyzir
Worth every penny

Budda Baker @Buddabaker3 Hard work Always Prevails!!! Congrats to JHurts. Best thing about a guy like him is the work Never stops! Hard work Always Prevails!!! Congrats to JHurts. Best thing about a guy like him is the work Never stops!

AJ Brown @1kalwaysopen_ my birthday is coming up at the right time!!!🤑🤑🤑 my birthday is coming up at the right time!!!🤑🤑🤑 https://t.co/jhfq42BXC5

Will Compton @_willcompton



Helluva story & journey for



Will Compton
Helluva story & journey for
I wonder how this affects Lamar's situation



Smart move by Philly

Dan Orlovsky regrets his analysis of Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts: NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky wasn't a big fan of the Eagles drafting Jalen Hurts in 2020, but he has apologized for it. He is extremely happy with what Hurts has achieved and congratulated him for his $255 million extension.

Here's what Dan Orlovsky said:

"Congrats to Hurts. Incredible. I was dead wrong on him when Philly drafted him."

However, not everyone counted out Hurts from the start. Skip Bayless has always spoken highly of the Eagles quarterback, and he was very happy after this extension. Bayless said:

"I said from the start: Wentz (or Wince) was not the answer - but Jalen Hurts would be. He'll be worth every penny of his extension (if, of course, knock on wood, he stays relatively healthy). Congrats, Jalen. Congrats, Eagles."

Although Skip Bayless is a Dallas Cowboys fan, he has always made everyone aware of how great of a quarterback Hurts his. Unfortunately, for him, the Eagles QB will continue to haunt his franchise for years to come.

Skip Bayless
I said from the start: Wentz (or Wince) was not the answer - but Jalen Hurts would be. He'll be worth every penny of his extension (if, of course, knock on wood, he stays relatively healthy). Congrats, Jalen. Congrats, Eagles.

