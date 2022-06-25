"I really don't think it's in the best interest of Tyreek Hill" - NFL analyst advises Dolphins WR to end podcast

Tyreek Hill's been doing something wrong off the field. In an offseason filled with accusations, lawsuits, hearings, and punishments, the Dolphins wide receiver's transgressions are seen by most as small in comparison. But one NFL analyst isn't using that as an excuse to avoid the topic.

The wide receiver is three episodes deep into his new podcast, It Needed To Be Said, and his comments have already caused a stir. The most common reference statement made by the receiver on the show was that Tua Tagovailoa was more accurate than Patrick Mahomes. In response, Mike Florio made his opinion on the new show known on his own podcast. Here's how he put it:

"It's just kind of comical because for those of us who create content and understand how it works. You see it and you know, number one, this isn't sustainable, and number two, I really don't think it's in the best interest of Tyreek Hill."

Ty Hill @cheetah Ryan Clark @Realrclark25 Bruh!! @cheetah know he out here lying on his podcast. I feel him though. Everyone is talking about the podcast and I’m sure Tua feels good about it… but he doesn’t mean any of that stuff he said about KC or Pat. Bruh!! @cheetah know he out here lying on his podcast. I feel him though. Everyone is talking about the podcast and I’m sure Tua feels good about it… but he doesn’t mean any of that stuff he said about KC or Pat. I’m glad you living two lives bro congrats twitter.com/Realrclark25/s… I’m glad you living two lives bro congrats twitter.com/Realrclark25/s…

He continued, saying the wide receiver's podcast came across as preemptive threats leveled at his team:

"He's trying to build a new image and reputation. He's with a new team. And all he's managing to do, frankly—and I'm not being a hater. I'm not saying 'Shut up and play' when I express my opinion. What he's doing is he's putting more pressure on the Dolphins to get him the football as often as he wants it, or otherwise, they're gonna have a problem."

He went on, saying Hill has also given reporters an easy way to poke him into incendiary comments:

"We now know the Chiefs had a problem even though Tyreek Hill didn't do anything about it publicly. If he gets three catches in a game at any point in 2022, reporters covering the team know to ask, 'Okay, Tyreek, are you happy with your your output today? Do you think they should be using you more?'"

Florio continued by saying the podcast is putting extra pressure on the team in 2022:

"We now know that he's flagged that as an issue, to put more pressure on Tua Tagovailoa to throw the football more accurately than Patrick Mahomes does. And there's more pressure on Mike McDaniel, the coach of the team that designed the plays to showcase Tyreek Hill."

Florio preemptively defended his opinion but didn't walk it back:

"So that's my opinion, I'm entitled to express it, and I'm not being a hater. And I'm not saying 'Shut up and play.' Look, I like it. I like content. I like to have things in late June to react to and talk about, but I really do believe, and this is my opinion, that it's not entirely in Hill's interest to continue this podcast if it's just going to be saying something outlandish."

Lastly, Florio called for the wide receiver to stop fanning the flames:

"One episode, and then the next episode, complaining about the way people reacted to what you said the last episode when you know damn well how they're gonna react. It’s not a good idea."

The rise of Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins Press Conference

Initially, the wide receiver was a fifth-round draft pick in 2016. Not many had him on their radar. However, by the end of his second season, he was pushing Travis Kelce as the best pass-catcher on his team in the eyes of many.

In his rookie season, Hill earned just under 600 yards. In his second year, he earned more than twice as much.

In 2018, he earned a still-standing career-best 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns. Since 2018, he has helped the team to two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl win. However, with Hill out of the picture in Kansas City, the team will now lean on several signed free agents like Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to help fill the void.

Meanwhile, Dolphins fans are hoping the wide receiver can unlock an explosive Tua Tagovailoa and create a similar duo to what Hill and Mahomes had in Kansas City.

Will the Chiefs tread water without their wide receiver? Will the Dolphins ascend in 2022? With the regular season landing in two months, the wait is heading down the home stretch.

