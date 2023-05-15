Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill doesn’t hold back in sharing his thoughts, even if it is about legendary quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. He stated the obvious during a recent episode of his “It Needed to Be Said” podcast.

The highest-paid wideout in the NFL gave a reality check regarding football nowadays, especially the changing of the guard in the game’s most crucial position.

Tyreek Hill said to co-host Julius Collins and guest Marshawn Lynch:

“All I gotta say is the future of quarterbacks is in good hands, man. Sorry, Tom Brady era is over. The Peyton Manning era is over. The Drew Brees, the Ben Roethlisberger, the Phillip River. That era is over.

“It's a new era of quarterbacks, man. Pat [Mahomes], Jalen [Hurts], Joe [Burrow], Justin [Herbert], Tua [Tagovailoa], Lamar [Jackson]. Them n***as.”

Young but talented quarterbacks rule today’s NFL. Patrick Mahomes is already a two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Super Bowl MVP. Lamar Jackson has been a league MVP while Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts have played in the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence had their playoff debuts. There’s also Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills and Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys. All of them are below 30 years old.

Tom Brady’s irrevocable retirement after the 2022 season closes a glorious chapter in professional football. He and Peyton Manning are the only quarterbacks to lead two franchises to Super Bowl victories. Brady and Manning have nine Super Bowl titles, eight NFL MVPs, and 29 Pro Bowl selections between them.

Manning and Brady also competed in 17 games throughout their careers. While Tom Brady leads the all-time series, 11-6, Manning has an edge in postseason matchups, 3-2. They competed in four AFC Championship Games, with Manning winning three.

Their last encounter on the football field occurred during the 2015 AFC Championship Game. Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos won that game en route to a victory in Super Bowl 50.

A rundown of Tyreek Hill’s recent online beef

Tyreek Hill called his previous team “Kansas City Qu**fs” in a recent video with YouTuber Deestroying. The four-time First Team All-Pro member uttered that comment three months after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This comment got Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons chirping at him. The 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year said:

“Cheetah just mad Kansas city is thriving without him and he is trying to bring cowboys nation down with him!! He never been the same since he’s been in miami! He’s started losing his mind! Maybe it’s the heat?!"

Initially, Tyreek Hill accepted defeat. But he clapped by on one of Parsons’ recent posts by saying:

“So now you motivational speaker? I’m confused.”

Parsons did not take it lightly, vowing to channel his anger to Hill’s quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when the Dolphins host the Cowboys in Week 16.

“Keep up with them Twitter fingers only person will pay is Tua!!! I’ll see you Christmas Eve!! There only going to be one grinch who stole Christmas!!”

We will see who that grinch is in Week 16.

