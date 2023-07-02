Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is in the second season of his podcast "It Needed to be Said." On a recent episode of the podcast, he had former NFL quarterback Michael Vick as his guest.

The two spoke about the NFL and their families. In the midst of conversation, HIll mentioned that he made the decision to make his daughter the beneficiary to his estate.

He said that while he knows his sons are smart and could handle it, he knows that his daughter will continue his legacy. Adding that she's not selfish and will make sure the entire family is taken care of. He said:

“You know my little girl she can carry my image because I was raised by some very powerful women that you know my grandma,my mom, my sister. And when they asked me you know whenever you filling out the paper about who you want this person to be on your beneficiary or who do you want this like how do you want these percentages to go.

"I put my daughter over all my boys because like I just know, like out of all my boys are smart. All of my boys are you know well well-minded they're very disciplined but there's just something about my daughter, like, she's on a different level, you feel me.”

Hill said that he was raised by strong women in his family. And that he knows that his daughter has that same personality and character.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver said that he knows that if anything were to happen to him, his daughter will be able to take care of everything.

What advice did Tyreek Hill give rookie RB Bijan Robinson?

The Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins will have a joint practice in training camp this year. Ahead of that joint practice, Tyreek Hill spoke with Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson.

The two spoke about the opportunity of facing another NFL team after weeks of practicing with just their own team. Hill joked with Robinson about preparing to face the Dolphins defense. He told the rookie out of Texas that he may need to bulk up before that so that he can preapre himself for Miami:

"When y'all come here to Miami, that defense looking right. Vic Fangio got that defense looking nasty up front. You might want to beef up a little bit."

Robinson laughed off the comments that he needed to bulk up to 235 pounds, or more. He simply told the Dolphins wide receiver, "We'll see."

