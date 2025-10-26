Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro dons in flowy, red corset dress for Halloween party with friends [PHOTOS]

Keeta Vaccaro got the Halloween festivities started early as she attended a party this weekend. On Sunday morning, the entrepreneur shared a post on Instagram of a Halloween part she attended and her look for the evening. Vaccaro's carousel of photos began with a mirror selfie where she can be seen wearing a red dress with a corset top and long black gloves. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThroughout the carousel of photos, Vaccaro shared additional looks of her Halloween attire. Vaccaro accessorized the look with a silver necklace and silver earrings and wore her hair down. Vaccaro's look for the Halloween festivities. (Photos via Keeta Vaccaro's Instagram post)Keeta Vaccaro also posed for photos alongside friends as she enjoyed her night out while celebrating early Halloween festivities. Keeta Vaccaro shared commitment to workoutsKeeta Vaccaro has had a tumultuous few months as she is currently estranged from Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Vaccaro filed for divorce from Hill in April and since then the couple has been splitting custody of their daughter, Capri, as they work towards a divorce resolution. On Saturday, Vaccaro shared a video of her workout at they gym. The entrepreneur has spent the last few months working on her fitness as it has helped her overall wellness as well. She shared in the caption that she is fully committed to her current overall lifestyle. Vaccaro wore a two-piece blue athletic wear set and white sneakers as she flexed her muscles for the photo. &quot;I’m committed 😌💪🏽&quot; Vaccaro captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVaccaro and Hill married in November 2023 during the Miami Dolphins bye week. The former couple then announced that they were expecting their first child together in summer of 2024. In November 2024, they announced the birth of their daughter, Capri, with a video on Instagram. Tyreek Hill is currently out for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season. The All-Pro wide receiver suffered a significant knee injury in Week 4 in a Monday night matchup against the New York Jets. Hill dislocated his knee and tore several ligaments including the ACL, which required surgery the following morning.