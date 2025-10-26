  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro dons in flowy, red corset dress for Halloween party with friends [PHOTOS]

Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro dons in flowy, red corset dress for Halloween party with friends [PHOTOS]

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 26, 2025 17:40 GMT
The Model Experience
Keeta Vaccaro showed off her Halloween look.- Source: Getty

Keeta Vaccaro got the Halloween festivities started early as she attended a party this weekend. On Sunday morning, the entrepreneur shared a post on Instagram of a Halloween part she attended and her look for the evening.

Ad

Vaccaro's carousel of photos began with a mirror selfie where she can be seen wearing a red dress with a corset top and long black gloves.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Throughout the carousel of photos, Vaccaro shared additional looks of her Halloween attire. Vaccaro accessorized the look with a silver necklace and silver earrings and wore her hair down.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Vaccaro&#039;s look for the Halloween festivities. (Photos via Keeta Vaccaro&#039;s Instagram post)
Vaccaro's look for the Halloween festivities. (Photos via Keeta Vaccaro's Instagram post)

Keeta Vaccaro also posed for photos alongside friends as she enjoyed her night out while celebrating early Halloween festivities.

Ad

Keeta Vaccaro shared commitment to workouts

Keeta Vaccaro has had a tumultuous few months as she is currently estranged from Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Vaccaro filed for divorce from Hill in April and since then the couple has been splitting custody of their daughter, Capri, as they work towards a divorce resolution.

On Saturday, Vaccaro shared a video of her workout at they gym. The entrepreneur has spent the last few months working on her fitness as it has helped her overall wellness as well. She shared in the caption that she is fully committed to her current overall lifestyle.

Ad

Vaccaro wore a two-piece blue athletic wear set and white sneakers as she flexed her muscles for the photo.

"I’m committed 😌💪🏽" Vaccaro captioned the post.
Ad

Vaccaro and Hill married in November 2023 during the Miami Dolphins bye week. The former couple then announced that they were expecting their first child together in summer of 2024. In November 2024, they announced the birth of their daughter, Capri, with a video on Instagram.

Tyreek Hill is currently out for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season. The All-Pro wide receiver suffered a significant knee injury in Week 4 in a Monday night matchup against the New York Jets. Hill dislocated his knee and tore several ligaments including the ACL, which required surgery the following morning.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications