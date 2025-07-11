Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, often shares about her lifestyle on social media. On Friday, Vaccaro posted a video on Instagram story showing off OOTD with her followers.

Ad

“Outfit of the day,” Vaccaro wrote in the caption.

In the video, Hill's wife wore a sleeveless white athletic top with green trim along the v-neck and shoulders. Vaccaro paired the top with a white pleated tennis skirt with a green waistband detail. She wore a white cap with the Adidas logo, complementing her tennis aesthetics.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She carried a large white shoulder bag with green accents and completed her outfit with white sneakers.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta Vaccaro serves major style goals in all-white tennis OOTD post [IG/@keeta_vaccro]

The couple got married in November 2023 in Travis County, Texas, after Hill proposed to her in July 2021.

Ad

Vaccaro filed for divorce in April. She announced her split with Hill just one day after police responded to a domestic dispute at their Sunny Isles Beach home in Florida. The couple shares a child, a daughter named Capri, who was born in November.

Also read: Spotted: Tyreek Hill seen with mystery woman in pool 2 months after estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro filed for divorce

Keeta Vaccaro stuns in all-white glam look, shows off chic style in mirror selfie

Keeta Vaccaro is known for her style, social media presence and success as a businesswoman and entrepreneur. She founded a fitness brand, Own Flow, reflecting her strong commitment to health and wellness and empowering others to lead active lifestyles. She often shares her fitness routine videos on Instagram.

Ad

On Sunday, Vaccaro gave her followers a break from gym clips and posted a glamorous picture of herself. She shared a mirror selfie in a stunning all-white outfit.

Tyreek Hill's estranged wife wore a form-fitting, sleeveless white midi dress. The dress had a square neckline and a clean, simple design, styling her look with nude high-heeled sandals. Vaccaro accessorized her outfit with gold bangles and a matching gold watch, completing the look by carrying a neutral-colored handbag with a chain strap over one shoulder. Her hair was in soft curls.

Ad

Also read: Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro drops 2-word message channeling late '90s fashion in latest IG post

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.