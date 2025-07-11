Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta Vaccaro serves major style goals in all-white tennis OOTD post

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, often shares about her lifestyle on social media. On Friday, Vaccaro posted a video on Instagram story showing off OOTD with her followers.
“Outfit of the day,” Vaccaro wrote in the caption.
In the video, Hill's wife wore a sleeveless white athletic top with green trim along the v-neck and shoulders. Vaccaro paired the top with a white pleated tennis skirt with a green waistband detail. She wore a white cap with the Adidas logo, complementing her tennis aesthetics.
She carried a large white shoulder bag with green accents and completed her outfit with white sneakers.
The couple got married in November 2023 in Travis County, Texas, after Hill proposed to her in July 2021.
Vaccaro filed for divorce in April. She announced her split with Hill just one day after police responded to a domestic dispute at their Sunny Isles Beach home in Florida. The couple shares a child, a daughter named Capri, who was born in November.
Keeta Vaccaro stuns in all-white glam look, shows off chic style in mirror selfie
Keeta Vaccaro is known for her style, social media presence and success as a businesswoman and entrepreneur. She founded a fitness brand, Own Flow, reflecting her strong commitment to health and wellness and empowering others to lead active lifestyles. She often shares her fitness routine videos on Instagram.
On Sunday, Vaccaro gave her followers a break from gym clips and posted a glamorous picture of herself. She shared a mirror selfie in a stunning all-white outfit.
Tyreek Hill's estranged wife wore a form-fitting, sleeveless white midi dress. The dress had a square neckline and a clean, simple design, styling her look with nude high-heeled sandals. Vaccaro accessorized her outfit with gold bangles and a matching gold watch, completing the look by carrying a neutral-colored handbag with a chain strap over one shoulder. Her hair was in soft curls.
