Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta Vaccaro shows off fitness game in sleek gym fit

Keeta Vaccaro, wife of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, showed her impressive post-pregnancy fitness on her Instagram story. In a mirror selfie, she wore a sleek sage green gym outfit paired with an orange yoga mat, highlighting her toned physique.

Have a look:

Screenshot via IG/@keeta_vaccaro

Keeta, a native of Texas, is a successful entrepreneur with a degree in entrepreneurship and marketing from the University of Miami. She co-founded "Own Flow," a fitness brand promoting a healthy lifestyle, and Investaccess, an investment platform. She's a fitness enthusiast and often shares workout routines and health tips with her followers.

Hill and Vaccaro went public in early 2021, leading to their engagement in July of that year. They tied the knot in November 2023 and welcomed their daughter, Capri, in November 2024.

Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro enjoy offseason on a yacht getaway

Hill and his wife are making the most of their offseason by enjoying a luxury yacht retreat. Keeta shared a sweet moment with their four-month-old daughter.

Keeta looked stylish in a black swimsuit paired with a leopard-print shrug, while their baby girl looked adorable in a sunflower-printed dress with a matching hat. She captioned her IG post:

"Yacht day with my baby girl."

Keeta often posts pictures of her daughter on Instagram. She has even created a separate Instagram account for her daughter, Capri Hill, which currently has 271 followers. Keeta manages Capri’s account along with her own, where she has an impressive following of 95.9K.

The vacation fun didn’t stop there. In another post, Keeta shared pictures of her beachside relaxation. She wore a blue printed swimsuit with stylish shades while posing at the beach. The couple appeared to be making the most of their downtime, soaking up the sun.

Tyreek even shared a funny TikTok of his wife applying sunscreen to his face during their beach vacation.

