"Tyreek, you dirty dog" - Jake Paul calls out Tyreek Hill for DM-ing his girlfriend Julia Rose a week after appearing on his podcast

Tyreek Hill may be a Miami Dolphin, but he’s got that dog in him. After appearing on celebrity boxer Jake Paul’s podcast, Hill apparently slid into Paul’s girlfriend’s DMs.

Julia Rose, Paul’s girlfriend, received a direct message from the star receiver, and Paul reacted to it on his show. He showed the message on his podcast and exclaimed:

"Tyreek, you dirty dog!”

Hill indicated on the show that his main pickup line is, “Don’t forget about me.” Sure enough, Paul provided proof that Hill was not lying when he said he only needs one line to start a DM.

While Paul did not seem outwardly angry on camera, he certainly did not look happy that the Dolphins’ star receiver was in his girlfriend’s DMs.

Tyreek Hill headlines a paradoxical NFL experiment

When it comes to football, statheads and casual fans alike wonder: does a quarterback make a wide receiver better or does a wide receiver make a quarterback better? Ahead of the 2022-23 NFL season, several trades have highlighted this thought experiment.

In years past, wide receivers like Stefon Diggs arriving in Buffalo made Josh Allen a better quarterback (some might argue he was already on his way to being a better passer just as Diggs arrived).

DeAndre Hopkins arriving in Arizona also made Kyler Murray a better passing quarterback. Conversely, when Matthew Stafford rolled into Los Angeles, Cooper Kupp put up gaudy wide receiver numbers (and captured the triple crown by leading the league in receptions, yards, and touchdown catches).

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Tyreek Hill: I'm sure Bill Belichick has a plan up his sleeve, but Mike McDaniel has one, too. wp.me/pbBqYq-cm9W Tyreek Hill: I'm sure Bill Belichick has a plan up his sleeve, but Mike McDaniel has one, too. wp.me/pbBqYq-cm9W

This offseason, Tyreek Hill left Patrick Mahomes to catch passes from the unproven Tua Tagovailoa. Davante Adams left Aaron Rodgers to catch passes from his college buddy Derek Carr. And Marquise Brown left Lamar Jackson to catch passes from his college BFF Kyler Murray.

While not all three wide receivers will instantly make their quarterbacks better, it is within the realm of possibilities.

Especially for quarterbacks like Tagovailoa and Carr, the arrival of star receivers like Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams will almost certainly raise the profile of their respective team offenses.

On the flip side, it will be interesting to see whether Mahomes or Rodgers will take a dip in production because they lost their top receiver.

Either way, NFL fans will soon see the ramifications of teams trading away their star receivers. They will also find out whether reuniting with college teammates pays any dividends on the NFL field.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat