Tyreek Hill trains his “lil boy” for track meet in wholesome father-son moment [WATCH]

On Thursday, Miami Dolphins speedster Tyreek Hill shared a video on Instagram showing him training his "lil boy". The clip captured a heartfelt moment between father and son, as Hill pushed him through an intense workout session in preparation for an upcoming track meet.

Hill explained why he’s so tough on his son at such a young age.

“Gotta be hard on my son this week, he got a track meet," Hill said. "That we're preparing for, I'm gonna turn him up. We don't expect nothing but greatness in the Hill family. A lot of people say, 'Oh, you're hard on your son.' But my day was the same way, and look at me. Whatever you want in life, you gotta work hard to get it.”

Hill added that if you want success or money, you have to work hard for it. Working hard builds character and teaches discipline. It’s not just for sports. No matter what you want to be, like a lawyer, doctor or teacher, you still have to work hard and accept the grind.

His son said,

"I wanna be a football coach."

Hill replied by telling him that to be a good coach, he has to work hard and teach his players to work hard. He reminded that pushing others to do their best is essential.

"This is What It’s All About. ❤️ Big Day tomorrow. Race Day, for my lil boy," Hill captioned his IG video.

Tyreek Hill wants Jalen Ramsey to stay with the Miami Dolphins

On April 15, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero said that Jalen Ramsey and the Dolphins agreed to look into a trade, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he played for a different team in the 2025 season.

However, the "Cheetah" has vowed to keep Ramsey in Miami. On Saturday, at Fanatics Fest in New York City, Tyreek Hill said he would try to talk to the cornerback and convince him to stay on the team.

“I’m going to hang out with Ramsey,” Hill said. “I’m going to get him back, full-court press, I’m getting him, Ramsey, back in a Dolphins jersey. I don’t care what they say — it’s tampering, whatever, we need Ramsey. He’s a dog.

"He’s one of the best corners in the league, man. Great leader, great teammate too, though. That’s what he doesn’t get a lot of credit for. We just need him on the Dolphins, man.”

At the end of the 2024 season, it wasn’t clear whether Hill would stay with the Dolphins.

