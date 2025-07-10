"Unfinished work to be done" - Dan Orlovsky makes feelings known as ESPN re-signs ex-NFL QB on multi-year contract extension

Dan Orlovsky spent 12 seasons as a quarterback in the NFL. He saw time in 26 games while recording 3,132 yards and 15 TDs passing. Orlovsky announced his retirement in 2017, starting a new chapter in the world of broadcasting. He joined ESPN as an analyst in 2018 and has had a successful career so far.

On Wednesday, ESPN announced that it will be continuing its partnership with Dan Orlovsky. According to reports, the ex-NFL quarterback turned analyst has signed a multi-year deal with him to retain him as a part of the network.

After the announcement, Dan Orlovsky shared his true feelings about continuing to work with ESPN.

"Officially official. Unbelievably grateful. Unfinished work to be done. The best job in the world," Orlovsky wrote in a tweet on X.

During this stint with ESPN, Orlovsky has been making regular appearances on 'NFL Live' as an analyst. He is also a part of 'Monday Night Football's' team B. The former NFL quarterback and his team get the opportunity to cover five games during the upcoming season.

ESPN also released a statement regarding Orlovsky's new multi-year deal. They expressed their excitement to continue working with the former quarterback turned analyst.

"ESPN has re-signed Dan Orlovsky to a new multi-year agreement, keeping the Emmy nominated personality as one of its lead NFL analysts. The charismatic, well-respected voice will continue as an NFL Live mainstay, a Monday Night Football analyst for select games and with an enriched presence aross ESPN's studio show lineup," the statement read.

Dan Orlovsky had planned to take a break before the new multi-year deal

In February, after covering the Super Bowl LIX showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Dan Orlovsky had other plans in mind.

During an appearance on ESPN's 'First Take', Orlovsky stated that he wanted to take a break from his broadcasting work. This was because he had no contract with ESPN for 2025.

"You guys know this is the end of the season for me... I'm taking a break," Orlovsky said. "Won't be on TV for a long time. Just wanted to say thank you to you guys- Stephen A. (Smith), Molly (Qerim), Shannon (Sharpe)- for a great season. Love being with you guys and love y'all."

The upcoming season will be Orlovsky's fourth year as a part of Monday Night Football.

