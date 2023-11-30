Vanessa Bryant joins in celebrating Russell Wilson's 35th birthday with thoughtful post

Vanessa Bryant joined in wishing Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson a happy 35th birthday.

She posted a simple photo on Instagram, highlighting the beautiful bond the families share and captioned it:

"Happy birthday bro!!!!"

It was plain, yet captivating because it showed that there's a connection on a human level. Ciara, Russell Wilson's wife, responded with three heart emojis.

Ciara and Vanessa Bryant's friendship serves to brighten Russell Wilson's day

Ciara and Vanessa Bryant are close friends, and their relationship has spread to the families as well. Their children call each other aunt and uncle, and they consider each other as family.

After the heartbreaking incident that took Kobe Bryant away, Russell and Ciara stood by Vanessa, including being physically present at the ceremony and accompanying her in legal matters.

When much of the sporting world is characterized by teams and players trying to one-up another, a good friendship is always nice to see.

Russell Wilson spending this birthday unlike any other

For Russell Wilson, this birthday offers a chance of redemption. This is his second time celebrating the special day with the Denver Broncos after spending his earlier career with the Seattle Seahawks. Last season, was difficult for him and the team, and there was not much to cheer, as they finished bottom of the AFC West.

This year was not looking too good either, as the Broncos began 1-5. However, they have won five straight games on the bounce to improve 6-5. They are second in their division and seemingly have the momentum going towards the end of the season.

Their quarterback has not been his explosive self like he was in Seattle, but he has been efficient and done the job well. Therefore, this birthday is redemptive in many ways for him.

However, that's not all. Ciara Wilson is pregnant, and the couple are expecting a child come the end of this year or beginning of the next. That makes the day even more special for the Broncos player.

However, despite having much to look forward to, having the support of close friends is always humbling and unique. Hearing from Vanessa Bryant on his birthday must have been emotional for Russell Wilson.

It's a reminder that while much has changed over the past year and much will be changing, there are some things that are always constant and that he can count on.