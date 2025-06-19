VIDEO: Adrian Peterson gets involved in wild fistfight with poker player over disputed hand

Adrian Peterson is widely considered one of the greatest running backs in National Football League history. Originally drafted in the first round, No. 7 overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2007 NFL Draft, Peterson went on to play for the Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals, the New Orleans Saints, the Washington Commanders, the Detroit Lions, the Tennessee Titans, and the Seattle Seahawks during his career.

His best season came in 2012 for the Vikings when he finished the campaign with 2,097 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

However, it appears as though Peterson has found himself in the middle of a difficult situation at the current moment.

On June 19, TMZ Sports released a video of Peterson, who appeared to be in a physical altercation with another individual. The situation appears to take place at a location where gambling was involved, with the incident being believed to have started due to a dispute over a hand of poker.

"Former #NFL superstar #AdrianPeterson got into a fistfight with a poker player following a dispute over a hand ... and #TMZSports has obtained video of the tussle." the post was captioned, alongside the video of the incident.

After the video was made public, TMZ Sports did clarify that the situation took place back on May 27 in Houston, Texas.

"The SHOCKING scene unfolded back on May 27 ... while Peterson and others were playing cards at JokerStars -- a social club in Houston, Texas. Read our full #exclusive story:" the updated social media release stated.

The situation appears to still be developing, with new information still being released.

Adrian Peterson NFL career review

Peterson had an amazing NFL career. He won an NFL MVP, the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award, and the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award as well. Furthermore, he is a four time First Team All Pro, a seven time Pro Bowler, and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. Peterson is also a member of the 50 Greatest Vikings team.

According to Stat Muse, Peterson finished his NFL career with 3,230 carries (6th all time) for 14,918 rushing yards (5th all time) and 120 rushing touchdowns (4th all time).

